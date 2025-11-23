DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 12: Claim Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Any Sunday Game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer and grab a $200 bonus for NFL Week 12. New players can secure this bonus along with three months of NBA League Pass. Click here to activate this offer.

Create an account and start with a $5 bet on NFL Week 12. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $200 in total bonus bets. This promo comes with three months of NBA League Pass regardless of the original wager’s outcome.

DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for football fans on Sunday and throughout the season. In addition to this welcome bonus, players can grab other in-app offers for the games.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses and three months of NBA League Pass.

Win $200 Bonus With This DraftKings Promo Code

This promo is an opportunity for players to hit the ground running. Remember, all it takes is a $5 winning bet to secure the $200 bonus. Players will receive the three months of NBA League Pass no matter what. Sign up and use this $5 bet on Colts-Chiefs, Rams-Buccaneers, Eagles-Cowboys or any other game.

Other NFL Week 12 Offers

DraftKings Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to in-app promos. Take a closer look at five different offers avialable on Sunday’s NFL Week 12 matchups:

30% NFL Touchdown Boost: Place a parlay or same game parlay with at least three touchdown legs. Apply this 30% boost to secure a bigger payday.

Place a parlay or same game parlay with at least three touchdown legs. Apply this 30% boost to secure a bigger payday. 30% Passing Props Boost: This is a 30% boost for any passing props. Pick a quarterback and place a prop bet with this massive boost.

This is a 30% boost for any passing props. Pick a quarterback and place a prop bet with this massive boost. Live TD Parlay Boost Pack: Players can secure two different profit boosts for live touchdown parlays on NFL Week 12.

Players can secure two different profit boosts for live touchdown parlays on NFL Week 12. NFL Parlay Profit Boost: This is a weekly boost that DraftKings Sportsbook provides. Every week, players will receive a parlay profit boost for one NFL game.

This is a weekly boost that DraftKings Sportsbook provides. Every week, players will receive a parlay profit boost for one NFL game. TB-LAR SGP Boost: Opt into this offer and grab a same game parlay boost for Buccaneers-Rams on Sunday Night Football.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Creating a new account is a quick and hassle-free process on DraftKings Sportsbook. Follow these steps to sign up:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

to automatically activate this offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on NFL Week 12 or any other game. Get $200 in bonuses with a win (paid out as eight $25 bonus bets).

Look for an email with instructions on how to sign up for three months of NBA League Pass.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.