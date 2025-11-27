DraftKings Promo Code for Thanksgiving NFL: Claim Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus for Holiday Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A terrific slate of Thanksgiving NFL games kicks off this afternoon, beginning with the Packers vs. Lions and DraftKings promo code is giving new users a bet $5, win $200 bonus for the holiday slate. No code is needed to start, simply get it here or below.

The sportsbook will also give you access to NBA League Pass free for three whole months. Bet on the NBA and follow your wagers no matter where they tip off with a new account.

Get $200 DraftKings Promo Code Offer This Thanksgiving

You’re going to be watching football anyway, so why not lock up the latest DraftKings promo code offer and win yourself $200 in bonus bets Thursday? Your first $5 cash wager on the sportsbook will qualify you for the offer and, with a successful bet, earn you the bonuses.

Sometimes the NFL slate on Thanksgiving, unlike your dinner, leaves a lot to be desired. This year is not the case. The early matchup features the Lions, as always, going against the rival Packers in an NFC North showdown. Both of these teams are coming off week 12 wins and looking to keep pace in the division.

The afternoon game has two of the most popular franchises in the NFL squaring off. Dallas is home against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Each team is currently outside the playoff picture so a win would be huge for both Dallas and Kansas City today.

Finally, tonight you have the Bengals taking on AFC North rival Baltimore. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is about to make his triumphant return as he does battle against opposing star Lamar Jackson.

You could go with $5 on the Lions over the Packers, $10 on the Cowboys to stay hot against the Chiefs, or the Ravens to take care of business, as just a few examples. Then, if your bet is successful, DraftKings will instantly unlock the $200 bonus, which you can use over the next seven (7) days.

Thanksgiving Profit Boosts Available All Day

Wash down your turkey with some more excellent offers using the DraftKings sportsbook app. Log in to your new account to find the featured deals today, like these:

NFL Parlay Boost: Build your own Thanksgiving parlay and select this odds enhancement in your betslip

Touchdown Boost: Make touchdowns count more Thursday when you build your own 3+ TD parlay, SGP or SGPx

NFL Profit Boost: Get a boost to your betting odds on each game kicking off today

Directions to Claiming New DraftKings Promo Code Offer Thursday

Get your new account started today by using all of the personal and financial information that the sportsbook will require. These details, like your full name, age, and the location settings of your device, will help you secure the DraftKings promo code offer.

You will also need a $10 minimum cash deposit to be made before you place that starting bet. Make this deposit by way of an online bank transfer, your debit or credit card, ApplePay, PayPal or any other acceptable method.

The bonus bets you receive during this promotional period will last for seven (7) days in your account. Use these 10 bets however you wish for that period on multiple markets. At the end of seven (7) days, any unused bonus bets will expire.