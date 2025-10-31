DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA Cup, World Series Halloween Night Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Activate this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a $300 bonus along with three months off NBA League Pass. This is one of the best offers on the market, as not only is the $300 bonus more than what most sportsbooks will provide new users, but you can also get the NBA League Pass discount as well.

All it takes to redeem this offer is to place your first wager on the app for $5, and have that settle as a win, meaning a winning wager is the only thing between you and a $300 bonus. Any sport and market is valid for your first bet on DraftKings, so you can dive into Game 6 of the World Series or any of the eight NBA games tonight to try and find a winner.

Sign up and redeem the DraftKings promo code offer for a $300 bonus with a winning wager.

DraftKings Promo Code for $300 MLB Bonus

It is an easy process to be able to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer. The full instructions are detailed in a section below, but all you need to know is that it just takes a winning initial wager on DraftKings to receive the full amount of this bonus. Sign up using the links available on this page, place your first wager for $5 on the DraftKings app, and receive the $300 bonus if that initial wager settles as a win.

Between the World Series, the NBA and NHL games tonight, there are plenty of options to find a play you are confident in to redeem the bonus. Any market in any of these games tonight is valid for this welcome offer. The Dodgers, down 3-2 and needing a win to keep their season alive, are -140 on the moneyline with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound. A player prop is also valid, such as an alternate line on Yamamoto to record 5+ strikeouts at -371 odds at DraftKings

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New customers will need to fully complete the registration process in order to secure the DraftKings promo code deal. That includes uploading their full name, age, home address and turning on the location settings of their device.

Users will also need to deposit a minimum of $10 cash prior to placing their initial bet. This original deposit can be made using any secure payment option, like an online bank transfer.

Once a bettor has claimed the bonus, they will have seven (7) days to use those bets. The bonus will arrive as 12 individual wagers worth $25 a piece that can be spread across wagers on the sportsbook. At the conclusion of seven (7) days, unused bonus bets will expire.

25% SGP Profit Boost for Blue-Jays Dodgers

Tonight could possibly have the last game of the MLB season, as the Blue Jays win the World Series with a win tonight. The pitching matchup is a fun one, with Kevin Gausman on the mound for Toronto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the Dodgers, as mentioned earlier.

It should be a great game, and one of the ways to make the viewing experience even more enjoyable is to have a same-game parlay to sweat out. Luckily, if you place an SGP on DraftKings for the game tonight will be able to boost the payout by 25%.

Here are four legs that could make up a solid SGP tonight: