DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA + $300 Missouri Launch Offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A fantastic night of NBA basketball is the perfect backdrop for a can’t-miss opportunity for new sports bettors. With a DraftKings promo code offer for new users, including those in Missouri, a $5 moneyline bet (-500 odds or longer) will return a bonus. Nationally, a win will trigger a $200 return, while those in Missouri can grab a $300 bonus guaranteed. Tonight’s Eastern Conference showdown between Jalen Brunson’s Knicks and Jaylen Brown’s Celtics presents the perfect opportunity to cash in on this offer, with both teams entering as virtual pick ’em favorites.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA + Missouri Launch

Here are the key details for this exciting DraftKings Sportsbook offer for new customers. The best part? Information regarding a manual promo code requirement for this bonus is not specified. To claim potential bonuses, standard procedures usually involve signing up, making a deposit, and placing a wager.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No code needed DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins + 3 Months of NBA League Pass + Missouri users get $300 bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

This promotion is a fantastic way to start your sports betting journey. A single, successful $5 moneyline bet transforms into a massive reward. Not only do you get $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. Remember, those in Missouri get a $300 bonus no matter what with their first wager.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo Tonight

Tonight’s NBA schedule offers compelling matchups for bettors looking to maximize this welcome offer. Here are the latest odds from DraftKings for the scheduled games.

Matchup Time (UTC) Spread (DraftKings) Total (DraftKings) Moneyline (DraftKings) New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics 01:00 AM NYK -1.5 (+100) O/U 230.5 NYK -108 / BOS -112 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors 04:00 AM OKC -11.5 (-115) O/U 222.5 OKC -625 / GSW +455

Our fearless forecast centers on the Eastern Conference clash between the Knicks and Celtics, which projects to be a nail-biter. The odds reflect this perfectly, with New York favored by a mere 1.5 points and the moneyline nearly even. The Knicks have been scorching hot, winning four of their last five games and carrying a strong +7.6 net rating for the season. Boston won’t roll over easily, holding a +4.7 net rating and covering the spread in four of their last five contests.

This matchup features a spectacular scoring duel between two of the East’s premier guards. New York’s Jalen Brunson has been relentless, averaging 28.5 points per game with his aggressive drives and clutch-time heroics that have fans buzzing about his MVP candidacy. Boston’s Jaylen Brown counters with 28.4 points per game of his own, thriving in the electric TD Garden atmosphere that he’s called the best of the season.

The late game sees the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder visit Golden State, but the -625 moneyline odds disqualify this matchup from the promotional requirements. That makes the Knicks-Celtics showdown your lock of the week for this DraftKings offer.

Getting the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this DraftKings welcome bonus is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. No manual promo code is necessary to claim this offer; simply follow these steps to register your new account and place your qualifying wager.