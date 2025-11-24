DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NFL Thanksgiving Week Games

As the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers prepare for their Monday Night Football showdown, new DraftKings customers can capitalize on the action with a valuable welcome offer. By using the latest DraftKings promo code link, you can place a $5 wager on this game—or any other NFL matchup this week—and receive $200 in bonus bets if your initial bet is a winner. This promotion provides an excellent opportunity for any new DraftKings customer looking to get involved in the NFL betting markets ahead of this key primetime conference clash.

DraftKings Promo Code for Panthers-49ers, MNF Games

New DraftKings customers looking to get in on the action for the Panthers vs. 49ers matchup can take advantage of an exciting offer from DraftKings. By signing up, you can place a $5 wager on any market, and if your bet wins, you may be eligible for a new customer bonus, subject to DraftKings’ current promotions. For example, a new user could place a $5 moneyline bet on the San Francisco 49ers. If the 49ers secure the victory, the user would receive the cash winnings from their bet, and may also be eligible for additional bonus offers, if applicable.

Any potential bonus offer from DraftKings would be subject to specific conditions, which should be verified with DraftKings directly. Details regarding the payout structure of any bonus offers should be confirmed with DraftKings. The validity period for any bonus bets would be specified in DraftKings’ official terms and conditions. Eligibility for any DraftKings offers should be verified, as they often target new customers.

Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

The San Francisco 49ers enter this contest as heavy home favorites, with moneyline odds of -395. After removing the vig, these odds imply a 76.6% probability of a 49ers victory, compared to just 23.4% for the visiting Panthers. While San Francisco has been dominant as a favorite this season (6-1), bettors should be wary of their performance against the spread (ATS) at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers are just 1-5 ATS in their last six home games and 1-3 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Conversely, the Carolina Panthers have shown resilience as underdogs. They have covered the spread in four of their last five games as an underdog and are an impressive 3-1 ATS in their last four games when getting a touchdown or more. This creates a compelling betting matchup, pitting San Francisco’s straight-up success against Carolina’s strong tendency to cover large spreads.

The game total has seen significant movement, opening at 46.5 and climbing to 49.5. This reflects a trend for both teams, as the over has hit in three of the 49ers’ last four games as a favorite and in five of the Panthers’ last six games as an underdog. However, a powerful counter-trend exists for Carolina, as the under has hit in each of their last eight primetime games.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming this promotion is a straightforward process that doesn’t require a special promo code. Follow these simple steps to get started: