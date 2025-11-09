DraftKings Promo Code: NFL Week 10 Continues with Extended $300 Bonus

The latest DraftKings promo code offer allows you to place a wager on any market across games like Lions vs. Commanders and other Week 10 matchups, and if that bet wins, you’ll receive bonus bets. This promotion is perfectly timed for this matchup—whether you’re backing the heavily favored Detroit Lions or taking a chance on the Washington Commanders—and can also be applied to any other NFL game on this week’s slate. No bonus code will be needed as you can simply use the link below.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers, the current promotional offer provides a chance to significantly boost your bankroll. By placing a winning wager of just $5 on any market, including this Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders matchup, you will receive $300 in bonus bets. It’s important to note this is a “bet and win” offer, meaning your initial $5 wager must be successful to unlock the bonus funds. For bettors looking to maximize their chances, a moneyline wager on a heavy favorite like the Detroit Lions (-455) could be a strategic play, as their odds imply an 81.98% chance of winning the game.

Once your qualifying $5 bet settles as a win, the $300 bonus is credited to your account not as a lump sum, but as eight individual $25 bonus bets. This structure allows you to spread your bonus across multiple wagers on the NFL slate or other sports. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued, so be prepared to use them on the week’s upcoming action. This promotion is exclusively available to new customers making their first deposit on the DraftKings platform.

Lions-Commanders Figures to Be Popular Play

Remember, the DraftKings promo code requires that you hit a $5 first wager to win the $300 bonus. While big spreads and pricey moneylines don’t guarantee wins, the Lions are one of the most popular picks to win of the week. On-field performance matters, but for those who like narratives and the human angle, Detroit will be looking for revenge after getting upset by Washington last January.

The point spread tells a compelling story. Oddsmakers initially set the line with the Washington Commanders as just a 1.5-point favorite, but it has since ballooned to +8.5. This shift aligns with powerful betting trends, as the Detroit Lions have been a force against the spread (ATS), particularly on the road. Detroit is an impressive 12-3 ATS in their last 15 road games and an even more remarkable 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games as a road favorite. Conversely, the Washington Commanders have struggled mightily in similar situations, going just 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games as a home underdog and failing to cover the spread in their last four games overall.

How to Activate Current DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this promotional offer is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. No special DraftKings promo code is required during sign-up; simply follow the steps below to activate the offer.