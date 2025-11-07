FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for UNC vs. Kansas, NBA Cup Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Go all in on college basketball and college football with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New players have the chance to secure a $150 bonus to kick off the weekend. Start the registration process by clicking here .

Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on college basketball, college football, NBA, NHL, NFL or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive a $150 bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the bar for players with this welcome bonus. However, there are tons of other ways to get in on the action this weekend. Let’s take a deeper dive into how sports fans can start making picks.

Activate this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 to get $150 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

North Carolina vs. Kansas Betting Preview, Odds

FanDuel Promo Code No Promo Code Required New User Offer Bet $5 to Get $300 Bonus With a Win Other In-App Offers NBA Choose Your Reward, NBA Friday Happy Hour, Soccer SGP Boost, Boost Around the World, Boostin’ With the Boys, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On November 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

The biggest game of the night is happening in college basketball. Kansas and UNC are facing off in a battle between top-25 teams. Take a look at the current FanDuel Sportsbook odds for Kansas vs. UNC (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

#19 Kansas: +1.5 (-104) // +114 // Over 158.5 (-110)

+1.5 (-104) // +114 // Over 158.5 (-110) #25 North Carolina: -1.5 (-118) // -137 // Under 158.5 (-110)

Other In-App Promos This Weekend

The $150 welcome bonus will help players get a feel for the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Don’t forget about the other in-app offers available this weekend:

NBA Choose Your Reward: This is a unique opportunity for NBA fans to secure a Friday night promo. There are three options for players to choose from: 50% profit boost, no sweat bet or bet back token.

This is a unique opportunity for NBA fans to secure a Friday night promo. There are three options for players to choose from: 50% profit boost, no sweat bet or bet back token. NBA Friday Happy Hour: Basketball fans can secure a reward every Friday between 6 and 7:30 p.m. ET. With 11 NBA games available on Friday night, there are plenty of ways to use this reward.

Basketball fans can secure a reward every Friday between 6 and 7:30 p.m. ET. With 11 NBA games available on Friday night, there are plenty of ways to use this reward. Soccer SGP Boost: Soccer fans can grab a 30% same game parlay profit boost for any soccer matches taking place on November 7th and November 9th.

Soccer fans can grab a 30% same game parlay profit boost for any soccer matches taking place on November 7th and November 9th. Boost Around the World: Secure a 30% profit boost on an anytime touchdown scorer in the NFL’s Germany game on Sunday. Bet on anyone on the Indianapolis Colts or Atlanta Falcons.

Secure a 30% profit boost on an anytime touchdown scorer in the NFL’s Germany game on Sunday. Bet on anyone on the Indianapolis Colts or Atlanta Falcons. Boostin’ With the Boys: College football fans will get a 30% profit boost on parlays with this offer. Apply this offer to USC-Northwestern or any other college football matchup.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook is as easy as 1-2-3. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile. Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card or any other preferred payment method. Bet $5 on any game this week. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.