FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Chargers-Chiefs, NFL Week 1

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can start locking in bonuses on the NFL season with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on Chiefs-Chargers or any other Week 1 matchup. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $300 in total bonuses.

This promo provides players with a 60-1 odds boost to use on the NFL or any other sport. We expect to see a lot of interest in Chiefs-Chargers on Friday night. Kansas City is a slight favorite in this neutral-site game.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s new promo is a head start for players during NFL Week 1. Set up a new account, grab this 60-1 odds boost and start reaping the rewards.

Click here to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Promo Code Required New User Offer Bet $5 to Get $300 Bonus With a Win Other In-App Offers Player Props, Profit Boosts, No Sweat Bets, Boostin’ With the Boys, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On September 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

This 60-1 odds boost is a rare opportunity for football fans. Turn any team into a huge underdog, at least as far as the odds are concerned. Remember, a $5 winning wager will be enough for this $300 bonus.

New users can apply this offer to the Chiefs or Chargers on Friday night. However, with these two division rivals meeting in Brazil, this could be an unpredictable matchup. Football fans can apply this FanDuel Sportsbook boost to any NFL game throughout the weekend.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Player Props

Player props and same game parlays are some of the most popular ways to bet on the NFL. FanDuel Sportsbook will have a variety of options for players to choose from. This Chiefs-Chargers matchup features superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Justin Herbert.

Take a look at the current odds for anytime touchdown scorers (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Xavier Worthy (+120)

Omarion Hampton (+150)

Travis Kelce (+155)

Ladd McConkey (+165)

Isiah Pacheco (+180)

Marquise Brown (+200)

Najee Harris (+230)

Keenan Allen (+280)

Kareem Hunt (+310)

Quentin Johnston (+350)

New players will also have the chance to secure FanDuel’s Bet Protect. If you bet on a player who is injured in the first quarter, you will receive bonus bets back from FanDuel. For what it’s worth, football fans will receive cash winnings if that player hits on his prop before his injury.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It’s important to highlight the fact that this offer is available without a promo code. Simply sign up using any of the links on this page to automatically activate this offer:

Click here to start the registration process. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information.

to start the registration process. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information. After setting up a new user profile, start with a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Finally, place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner will get a $300 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.