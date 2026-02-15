FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Daytona 500 + NBA All-Star Game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sunday delivers a packed sports slate with something for every bettor, and the latest FanDuel promo code offer is here to add even more excitement. There’s Big Ten action as the Indiana Hoosiers take on No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini, plus the star-studded NBA All-Star Game and NASCAR’s biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500. A $5 winning wager on any of this action will send back a $100 bonus to bettors who sign up with the sportsbook today.

To activate the promotion, sign up and place a $5 wager on any eligible market tied to Sunday’s games or races. If that first bet wins, FanDuel credits $100 in bonus bets. You’ll have seven (7) days to spread those bonus wagers across spreads, totals, props or parlays.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Daytona 500, NBA All-Star Game

Sunday’s mix of college hoops, NBA festivities and NASCAR racing gives bettors several ways to trigger the FanDuel promo code deal. One small winning wager unlocks $100 in bonus bets that can be used on nearly any market across the week.

For example, locking up the welcome bonus on Indiana-Illinois would give you the added benefit of getting those bonuses as soon as possible. So, a $5 wager on the Illini to cover, when that bet hits, gives you more options across the board to bet Sunday.

Those bets could be on the massive Daytona 500, with the checkered flag waving this afternoon. Drivers like Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliot are all at the top of the leaderboards for outright race winners.

Then, later this evening you have the NBA All-Star game. With a round robin tournament, the World team is +155 to take home the prize. Victor Wembanyama, Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Brown round out the top 3 of likely MVP winners.

Specials for Sundays Action

After securing the welcome bonus, look for FanDuel odds boosts, same-game parlay boosts and promos Sunday to keep the bets flowing. Some of the best in-app bets on the market are available today:

NBA Finals Sweepstakes: Bet for a shot at an NBA Finals trip for two

Boost Builder: Enhance your parlay winnings up to 105 percent

Daytona 500 Double Chance: Either Joey Logano OR Denny Hamlin to win the race (+550)

Winter Games Boost: Olympic fans can grab a boost offer for any event Sunday

Steps to Acquiring New FanDuel Promo Code Offer Today

Locking in the FanDuel promo code deal is a straightforward and quick process. New users will provide standard registration details like name, age, address and payment method.

Then, the sportsbook will require a small $5 cash deposit to cover your initial wager. This deposit can be made using your credit card, debit card, an online bank transfer or ApplePay, for instance.

After those bonus bets have arrived in your account, FanDuel will give you seven (7) days to use them. Bonuses can be spread around to multiple markets, but will expire if not wagered within those seven (7) days.