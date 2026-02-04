Kalshi Promo Code AMNY: Get $10 Referral Bonus for Nuggets-Knicks, NBA, Super Bowl 60

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A big night of NBA action features the Nuggets and Knicks along with other matchups like Spurs-Thunder and Kalshi promo code AMNY will secure a $10 sign up bonus on these matchups or Super Bowl 60. This offer allows new users to claim a $10 sign-up bonus, which is unlocked after hitting a cumulative trading volume of $100 on the platform .

Whether you are looking to fade the public on this 7:00 PM EST matchup airing on ESPN or grind out value on other event contracts this week, this welcome bonus provides the capital needed to start building your bankroll.

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY for Feb. 4 Games

With the smart money already analyzing the Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks tip-off at 7:00 PM EST on ESPN, prospective traders can lock in the details of this exclusive offer below. This bonus is designed to get you active in the markets, whether you’re focusing on the action at Madison Square Garden or diversifying across other NBA contracts.

Here is the reality of the deal: to trigger the $10 sign-up bonus, new Kalshi customers must first register an account and fund it with a minimum initial deposit of at least $1. The bonus capital is unlocked once the user has executed $100 in cumulative trades across the platform’s prediction markets. This structure is built for active traders, encouraging you to test your models on the Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks game or other high-volume event contracts during the NBA Regular Season.

Eligibility is strict but standard for the industry. Users must be at least 18 years old. Kalshi operates in the majority of U.S. states. With the market opening for the 7:00 PM EST start on February 4 at Madison Square Garden.

Use Kalshi Promo Code AMNY on Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks

Traders looking to exploit the moneyline markets for tonight’s clash can analyze the current implied probabilities and price action below. The line tells a clear story about how the books view New York’s current form.

Understanding your Return on Investment (ROI) is fundamental. If you back the favorite, the New York Knicks, a $10 position yields a profit of approximately $3.81. The market is charging a premium here for a reason. Conversely, taking a position on the underdog Denver Nuggets with a $10 stake would return a profit of $21.30 if they pull off the upset on the road.

The analytics suggest the heavy juice on New York is justified. The Knicks are currently a buzzsaw, riding a seven-game winning streak with an average victory margin of nearly 25 points. Statistically, they possess a superior Net Rating of 6.3 compared to Denver’s 4.1, indicating they are crushing opponents by a wider margin per 100 possessions. Furthermore, New York controls the glass with a Total Rebound Percentage of 52.9% versus the Nuggets’ 49.6%.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code AMNY

Eligible fans ready to trade the Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks on ESPN need to follow this protocol to secure the Kalshi new user promo code. To lock in the $10 sign-up bonus ahead of the 7:00 PM EST tip-off at Madison Square Garden, execute the following steps:

Download and Register: Download the Kalshi app and initialize a new account with your standard personal information. Verify Identity: Clear the KYC (Know Your Customer) process by providing valid proof of identification. Enter Promo Code: Crucial step—input the promo code AMNY during sign-up to attach the offer to your account. Initial Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Fulfill Trading Requirement: To unlock the $10 bonus, you must execute $100 worth of trades. This is cumulative volume; you do not need to risk $100 on a single position. Once your total handle hits the century mark, the bonus funds are released.

Once these conditions are met, the bonus liquidity is yours, allowing you to attack the prediction markets for the rest of the NBA Regular Season or capitalize on tonight’s volatility in New York.