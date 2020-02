St. John’s Red Storm guard Sir’Dominic Pointer pulls in a rebound against Providence Friars forward Tyler Harris in a Big East quarterfinal men’s basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 12, 2015. Photo Credit: Courtesy Dr. Sloka Iyengar

Madison Square Garden hosts the Big East men’s basketball tournament, with first-round games starting Wednesday night.

Here’s the schedule for the four-day tournament that will crown a Big East champion and give that school an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament beginning next week. All games will air on Fox Sports 1.

First round, Wednesday

Marquette 78, Seton Hall 56

Creighton 78, DePaul 63

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Villanova 84, Marquette 49

Providence 74, St. John’s 57

Georgetown 60, Creighton 55

Xavier 67, Butler 61 (OT)

Semifinals, Friday

Villanova 63, Providence 61

Xavier 65, Georgetown 63

Final, Saturday

Villanova 69, Xavier 52