Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals: 4 top player props for Divisional Round

The most-discussed game of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs kicks off on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. We break down our top player props from the showdown.

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) at Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Game Details:

Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY Time: Sunday, January 22nd at 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 22nd at 3:00 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Betting Stats:

MONEYLINE: BUF ML (-240), CIN ML (+196)

BUF ML (-240), CIN ML (+196) SPREAD: BUF -4.5

BUF -4.5 OVER/UNDER: 48

If you want to read the full game preview, we covered it here.

Top Player Props:

If you’re going to be betting on action besides the spread, here are three player props we like from Sunday afternoon’s game:

Joe Burrow UNDER 275.5 passing yards

Burrow threw for 215 yards against the Ravens, and he’s going to have a tougher time against the Bills’ defense. He definitely could throw for over 275.5, but on the road against a hostile crowd, the safe bet here will be to pick the under.

You can get this at BetMGM for -110

Josh Allen OVER 266.5 passing yards

Josh Allen has a passer rating of 104.6 with 2,070 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in 7 games in the playoffs in his career. That comes out to 295.7 passing yards per game. Allen threw for 300 yards against the Dolphins, so he’s right on track to keep that going and in a big game to possibly send the Bills to the AFC Championship game, expect him to make some serious noise.

You can get this at BetMGM for -120

Stefon Diggs OVER 80.5 receiving yards

Stefon Diggs started the playoffs with 114 yards against the Dolphins last week and has 341 receiving yards in his last five games. In big moments, Diggs shows up and will be a target for Allen all afternoon, which will be a problem for Cincinnati, who have struggled since their top cornerback Chidobe Awuzie had to undergo season-ending knee surgery.

You can get this at FanDuel for -114

Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown

Ja’Marr Chase had 84 yards on nine receptions and scored a touchdown against the Ravens. In his last five games, Chase has notched 428 yards receiving yards on 42 receptions, while adding four touchdowns. He’s a weapon for Burrow and will be a challenge for the Bills’ defense to stop, especially given their injuries in the secondary.

You can get this on FanDuel Sportsbook for +135

For more NFL bets, like this Bills and Bengals props article, visit amNY Sports