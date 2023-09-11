Bills-Jets betting promos: The absolute best offers for huge MNF matchup

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best Bills-Jets betting promos will set players up with the best bonuses for Monday Night Football. NFL Week 1 is almost over, but there is still time to take advantage of these new promotions.

Sign up and redeem these Bills-Jets betting promos to start reaping the rewards. New players who bet on Monday Night Football can win bonus bets, NFL Sunday Ticket discounts, free NFL jerseys, and more.

Bills-Jets Betting Promos: Win Big on Monday Night Football

There is a ton of hype surrounding this Bills vs. Jets matchup. Buffalo is the class of the AFC East, but New York is looking to change that. The Aaron Rodgers trade dominated offseason storylines. Jets fans will finally get a chance to see Rodgers in a real game. This could end up being a shootout with Rodgers and Josh Allen going back and forth, but both teams have strong defenses as well. In other words, we have no idea what to expect on Monday Night Football. Claim these Bills-Jets betting promos for the top offers on the market.

PointsBet Sportsbook Unlocks Free NFL Jersey

PointsBet Sportsbook is the only place to go for a free Jets or Bills jersey. Anyone who signs up with this promo and locks in a $50+ bet on Monday Night Football can win a free jersey from Fanatics. Betting $50 or more on this game will automatically unlock $150 in Fanatics promotional credit. Gear up with an official NFL jersey

Use this link to sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook. From there, bet $50 on Monday Night Football to win $150 in promotional credit on Fanatics.

Bet $5, Win $200 Instantly on DraftKings Sportsbook

This DraftKings promo will start bettors off with $200 in bonus bets instantly. No matter the outcome of the original wager, players will win eight $25 bonus bets to use on this Jets vs. Bills matchup or any other game this week. Think of this promo as a chance to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but this new promo definitely qualifies as one.

Click here to register with DraftKings Sportsbook and win $200 in bonuses instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Download the App for 2 NFL Bonuses

This FanDuel Sportsbook offer is only available in the app. New users can create an account on the app and start with a $5+ bet on Monday Night Football tonight. This will trigger a $200 payout in sportsbook bonuses. Not to mention, this new promo comes with a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. NFL fans can sign up with this subscription at a reduced price on YouTube or YouTube TV.

Click this link to begin the registration process on FanDuel Sportsbook. Bet $5 in the app to win $200 in sportsbook bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

BetMGM Sportsbook’s $1,500 Bills-Jets Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the stakes on this Monday Night Football matchup in a big way. This $1,500 first bet provides flexibility. Apply this offer to any available market in Bills-Jets tonight. Players who place a real money wager on this game will have that first bet backed up by up to $1,500 in bonuses. For example, someone who loses on a $500 bet will get $500 back in bonuses. Think of this as a forgiving safety net for new users.

Click here to create a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start with a $1,500 first bet for Monday Night Football.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Score 365-1 Payout for Monday Night Football

Bet365 Sportsbook is delivering a massive payout to new players for Monday Night Football. Start with a $1 cash bet on the Jets or Bills to activate this new promotion. No matter what happens in the game tonight, bettors will win $365 in bonuses at the end of the game. In fact, waiting for the end of the game is the only hurdle for bettors to leap. This offer is currently available to first-time depositors in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Iowa, and Virginia.

New players on bet365 Sportsbook can bet $1 to win $365 in bonuses guaranteed. Use this link to create a new account.

Caesars Sportsbook: Win $250 in Bet Credits after $50 Wager

Caesars Sportsbook will set players up with five $50 bet credits. That equates to $250 in total bonuses for new bettors. Sign up with promo code AMNY2GET and start with a $50+ bet on the Bills or Jets tonight. That’s all it takes to win $250 in bet credits in the Caesars Sportsbook app. We also recommend checking out the daily odds boosts available for Monday Night Football and other games this week.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET for $250 in bet credits.

