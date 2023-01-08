Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Week 18, top player prop bets

Week 18 is here, and although it may feel like it just began, the NFL’s regular season is about to come to a close. The weekend will feature a number of exciting matchups, but among the most exciting will be between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

As exciting as the matchup is, you have a chance to join the action, and what better way to do so than with some player props:

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

New England Patriots (8-8) @ Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Game Details:

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Date: Sunday, January 8th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS, NFL +

Betting Stats :

Moneyline: NE (+275), BUF (-330)

Spread: BUF -7.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 43.5

Top Player Props:

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: OH, MD, AZ, LA, KS, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET INSURANCE CLAIM NOW

Josh Allen OVER 1.5 passing TDs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen once again proved this season that he is one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Currently, the fifth-year man out of Wyoming sits eighth in the league in passing yards, third in passing touchdowns, and second in QBR.

Josh Allen has been a machine this season, averaging over two passing touchdowns per game on the season. With playoff positioning on the line and Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills missing the game due to injury, expect Josh Allen to take full advantage.

Where to bet: You can get lock this in at DraftKings right now at -155

Rhamondre Stevenson UNDER rushing + receiving yards

If you read our preview for this game, you would know that New England isn’t exactly favorites heading into this game. Buffalo is healthy and hungry, with a strong defense that will look to frustrate the Patriots’ offense at every turn. This includes the effectiveness of Pats’ running back, Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson is in the midst of a quality season; however, he has hit a bit of a rookie wall over the past two games, averaging 42 total yards between the two. Against a stacked Buffalo defense.

Where to bet: You’ll find this bet at DraftKings, currently sitting at -115

Gabriel Davis OVER 48.5 receiving yards

*Parlay Bonus* Gabriel Davis ANYTIME TD

The New England Patriots will do all they can to slow down the offensive barrage of the Buffalo Bills, but that will be no easy task. That is especially true when it comes to defending speedster Gabriel Davis who’s averaging 17.7 yards per catch (3rd among qualified receivers).

Buffalo will likely attack the Patriots’ secondary, given the injury to Mills, and at some point, Davis will likely catch an absolute bomb. On top of the yards he’ll accrue, Davis could also find himself in the endzone, which would make for quite the parlay.

Where to bet: Bet at DraftKings, currently sitting at -115 (parlay at 260)

For more NFL bets, like this Bills and Patriots props article, visit amNY Sports