Bo Horvat injury: Latest on Islanders star’s ankle, more

ELMONT, NY — New York Islanders star center Bo Horvat exited Thursday night’s matchup against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period after suffering an apparent left-ankle injury. 

Forechecking into the Ducks’ zone, his right skate got tangled with Anaheim defenseman Drew Helleson’s between the circles in front of goal. While falling, his left ankle bent awkwardly as he fell to the ice, and play had to be stopped 6:52 into the second stanza.

After staying down on the ice momentarily, Horvat got up and immediately went down the tunnel to the Islanders’ locker room. The team has provided no update as of yet. 

In the immediate aftermath of his absence, Mathew Barzal was double-shifting to fill the void at first-line center.

Horvat has been New York’s talisman this season, with a team-high 19 goals through the first 31 games of the season, which was tied for third in the entire NHL

