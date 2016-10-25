Bojan Bogdanovic, with consistency, could shine for Nets

Bojan Bogdanovic could be the Nets’ No. 2 scorer this season. Photo Credit: Nathaniel Wood

When Bojan Bogdanovic is on, he’s on. The Brooklyn Nets just need him to be on more often.

During one eight-game stretch in March, the third-year forward averaged 20.5 points while shooting 52.3 percent from the field – 47.1 percent from downtown – and topping out with 44 points March 15 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Runs like that make it bafling when Bogdanovic flounders. Between Nov. 14 and Dec. 6 last year, he averaged 4.3 points. Over 11 games, he shot 32.1 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from 3-point range, never scoring in double digits. Nov. 14 against the Golden State Warriors, he managed just 2 points in 35 minutes.

More consistency from Bogdanovic could make him the No. 2 scorer behind Brook Lopez this season.