Bookies tab Jets as more likely to 0-16 than Chiefs to go 16-0

Just how bad are things going for the Jets right now? The bookmakers believe that it’s more likely for Gang Green to not to win a game this season than it is for the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs to lose one.

The Jets have been nothing short of a dumpster fire during their 0-4 start to the season, which has contained more passion in the debate for firing their head coach, Adam Gase, than what is actually going on between the lines.

According to Oddschecker.com, the odds for the Chiefs — who are currently 4-0 — to go 16-0 this season are currently at +1100, which carries an implied probability of 8.33% ($10 wager nets a $110 profit).

For the Jets, their chances to go winless this season are currently at +1000, which carries a 9.09% implied probability.

When looking at their remaining schedule, it’s understandable to see why those chances are so high, given how they’ve played over their first games of the season:

2020 Jets remaining schedule

Week 5: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 6: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 8: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9: vs. New England Patriots

Week 10: @ Miami Dolphins

Week 12: vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 13: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 15: @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 17: @ New England Patriots

The only legitimate winnable games on paper, at least, is against the Dolphins and even then the Jets might not be favored to win even one of them.

Just another indignity for a franchise that has been faced with innumerous ones over the last 50 years.