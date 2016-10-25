Brandon Jennings likely to have major role for Knicks

Brandon Jennings signed a one-year deal with the Knicks over the summer. Photo Credit: Nathaniel Wood

Not long ago, Brandon Jennings was considered a capable starting point guard. An Achilles injury in January 2015 put that status on hold.

Jennings, who signed with the Knicks during the summer, had averaged between 19.1 and 15.4 points as well as between 7.6 and 4.8 assists in each of his first six seasons. During his first season after the injury, Jennings posted averages of 6.9 points, 3.5 assists and 18.1 minutes while splitting time with the Pistons and Magic.

Jennings made a wise choice for a place to rehabilitate his reputation. He’s likely to see the court plenty as the first guard off the bench behind Derrick Rose and Courtney Lee.

There’s a decent chance Jennings will have a few opportunities to start, too. Rose, the Knicks top acquisition during the offseason with his own history of injuries, was limited to 51 and 66 games during the past two seasons. Until Rose proves he can be available for the bulk of a season, Jennings can expect at least a few moments to showcase his skills as a starter.

Plus, new coach Jeff Hornacek has a history of balancing talented backcourt trios, having done so with the Suns a few years ago.