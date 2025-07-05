Brandon Nimmo joines elite Mets history with grand slam vs. Yankees

Jul 5, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates his grand slam against the New York Yankees with teammates in the dugout during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

QUEENS, NY — New York Mets veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo’s red-hot bat continued to feast in the first inning of Saturday’s Subway Series matchup against the crosstown rival Yankees at Citi Field, when he launched a first-inning grand slam off Carlos Rodon to give the hosts an immediate 4-0 lead.

Nimmo’s 18th home run of the year was also his third grand slam of the campaign, making him just the fourth player in Mets history to hit three grand slams in a single season.

The other three on the franchise’s exclusive list were John Milner in 1976, Robin Ventura in 1999, and Carlos Beltran in 2006.

Nimmo’s round-tripper punctuated a big opening frame against Rodon, who entered Saturday with a 9-5 mark and a 2.94 ERA. But Starling Marte doubled before Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso walked.

On a 1-2 count, Nimmo pulled a hanging slider 387 feet over a pursuing Aaron Judge and the right-center-field fence.

A SUBWAY SERIES SLAM FOR BRANDON NIMMO 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nRqyTQTddF — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2025

Two of his blasts have come just four days apart. He notched his second grand slam of the season during the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, taking the promising young right-hander Jacob Misiorowski deep in the second inning.

His first of the season came on April 28 against the Washington Nationals.

The 32-year-old had just one career grand slam in his first nine MLB seasons with New York.

