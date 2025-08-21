Quantcast
Brandon Nimmo injury: Latest on Mets LF’s neck

Brandon Nimmo Mets: Baseball player in white uniform looks up at ball while running
Aug 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a three run home run in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Mets veteran left fielder Brandon Nimmo’s neck injury is not considered serious, as manager Carlos Mendoza deemed him day-to-day following their 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. 

The team is labeling it as neck stiffness, which forced him out in the second inning after grounding into a first-inning-ending double play. He was replaced by Starling Marte. 

“Sometimes, depending on how serious it is, I can kind of tough it out and play through it,” Nimmo said. “But this one was affecting the swing and me running. I wasn’t able to do what I wanted on defense, either. I wasn’t able to look up… So we decided to go ahead and get out of there.”

Nimmo, who added that “it just takes a few days to get out,” encountered the issue when he woke up on Wednesday morning, rather than any in-game action prompting the injury. 

“He didn’t think much of it, but it just didn’t get better,” Mendoza said. “As he was ramping up to get ready for the game, it continued to get worse. He was like, ‘I’m going to try it.’ And then after the first at-bat and playing the outfield, it got to a point where he couldn’t do it.”

This is something that has plagued Nimmo since 2019, after a collision with the outfield wall. He left a late-May matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers early because of it, too.

Judging by the track record, Friday is believed to be the earliest that he’ll be back in the lineup.

“It’s usually 24-to-48 hours, we’ll see what we’ve got [Thursday],” Mendoza said. 

Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

