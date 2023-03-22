Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

Brandon Nimmo injury update: Mets CF hoping to return before Opening Day 2023

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Brandon NImmo Mets MLB
Brandon Nimmo (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo is hoping that he’ll be able to return to action for his team’s final two spring training games as a part of his final preparations before Opening Day.

The 29-year-old lead-off man suffered a sprained knee and ankle last week against the Miami Marlins while sliding into second base and was originally prescribed a week-to-week timeline — obviously putting his status for the start of the 2023 season in jeopardy.

But Wednesday provided a positive update for Nimmo, who had a full day of work on Tuesday that featured hitting, fielding, and running — as first reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo

It’s a vital bit of good news for the Mets, who had been hit especially hard by the injury bug as of late. Just a day before Nimmo’s injury, closer Edwin Diaz was likely lost for the season when he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee that required surgery.

The general timetable for a return is eight months, but the Mets are hoping he could get back before then. 

Brandon Nimmo Mets Dodgers
New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo catches a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

While the organization weighs the options of bringing in more options for the bullpen, it appears they won’t have to worry about how they’ll re-arrange their outfield. The Mets don’t have a true backup center fielder which would have left veteran Mark Canha to patrol the largest part of Citi Field with Starling Marte in right and Tommy Pham in left.

Nimmo’s solid defense would have been sorely missed, which is a newer feature of his game that took a sizable step forward last season. His impact offensively, though, is no secret. At the very top of the Mets’ lineup, he posted an .800 OPS with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, and a league-leading seven triples in a — most importantly — career-high 151 games played in 2022.

Injury issues have often hampered the Wyoming native having played in more than 100 games just once in his previous six MLB seasons before last year.

For more on Brandon Nimmo and the Mets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC