Brandon Sproat promoted to Mets, will make MLB debut Sunday: report

Mar 15, 2024; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat (28) warms-up in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals in the Spring Breakout game at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The newest installment of Generation K has arrived in Queens, and Brandon Sproat’s arrival has completed it.

The New York Mets are calling up their No. 5 overall prospect to make his MLB debut on Sunday in Cincinnati against the Reds, as first reported by MLB Pipeline’s Sam Dykstra.

Sproat will join Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong, who have already revitalized the Mets’ starting rotation in their five combined starts in the majors, as the fourth prominent prospect to get the call to the majors in the last month.

The 24-year-old right-hander began the year as the Mets’ top prospect entering the 2025 season, but fell after struggling in Triple-A, posting a 6.02 ERA through May 31. In 15 starts since then, he has a 3.13 ERA, topped off by seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts on Saturday.

Sproat will take Kodai Senga’s place in the rotation, though the future of the struggling ace is unknown at this time. The 32-year-old righty has a 5.95 ERA over his last eight starts and has not been able to complete five innings in each of his last two appearances.

The Mets are considering sending him to Triple-A, but as his contract states, he would have to accept the demotion.

New York’s prospects are on the cusp of salvaging a rotation that had run out of gas by mid-summer. Frankie Montas is done for the year after suffering an elbow injury that could need Tommy John surgery, and that was after he was demoted from the rotation to the bullpen.

Griffin Canning is also done for the season, Tylor Megill is on the mend, and Paul Blackburn was DFA’d. Sean Manaea continues to struggle finding the touch that made him the Mets’ ace in the second half of last season and the playoffs, Clay Holmes is struggling to provide length while pitching more than double his previous career high in innings, and David Peterson’s inconsistencies are increasing after an All-Star caliber first half.

McLean has been a revelation, winning his first four starts as a pro while posting a minuscule 1.37 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched. Tong allowed just one earned run in five innings pitched during his MLB debut on Friday against the Miami Marlins and will get another start on Saturday in Cincinnati.

For more on Brandon Sproat and the Mets, visit AMNY.com