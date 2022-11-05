Breeders’ Cup promo code: get the TwinSpires app for Horse Racing’s top bonus

The best way to bet on the Breeders’ Cup is through our TwinSpires promo code offer. The 2022 Breeders’ Cup is being held at Keeneland in Lexington, KY, and you can bet on all of the action from the TwinSpires app.

The TwinSpires promo code will give you a $200 sign-up bonus. New customers can use AMNYCUP to get $100 in free bets for every $100 wagered. To gain the complete $200 bonus, you need to wager $800 within 30 days of signing up for an account.

TwinSpires Sportsbook BREEDERS' CUP BONUS! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCUP SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $200!

BONUS! BET NOW

Twinspires offers customers regular promotions, handicapping tools, free picks, free-to-play games, and more. Use the mobile app to bet on every Breeders’ Cup race on Saturday.

Click here to use the TwinSpires promo code AMNYCUP to bet on the 2022 Breeders’ Cup with a $200 sign-up bonus.

Details for the TwinSpires Promo Code

This is the best TwinSpires promo code to use for the Breeders’ Cup. All new customers can follow this guide to use the sign-up bonus.

Click here to register for an account with AMNYCUP. You will need to enter information to confirm your age and identity. Download the TwinSpires mobile app. Go to your account to make a deposit. There are several ways you can fund your account, such as online banking. Start placing bets on the Breeders’ Cup.

For every $400 wagered, you will get $100 in free bets. To receive the maximum $200 bonus, you will need to wager $800 over the next 30 days.

TwinSpires Promo Code for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup

There are nine championship races on Saturday. It all starts with the third race of the day, and ends with the Breeders’ Cup Classic, which is the 11th race. The Breeders’ Cup Classic is 1 1/4 miles around the dirt track at Keeneland. The purse for this race is $6 million. The forecast is calling for rain, so keep that in mind when handicapping the race.

Flightline is likely to be the favorite at post time. The colt has yet to lose in his five appearances, and many of those races weren’t even close. He has posted some of the fastest times that horse racing fans have seen. Trained by John W. Sadler, the jockey for Flightline is Flavien Pratt.

Rich Strike will make a return for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, but the Kentucky Derby winner is a long shot in the race. Epicenter ran second in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, and he is the second-favorite. Other horses in the race include Hot Rod Charlie, Taiba, Life is Good, Happy Saver, and Olympiad. Life is Good is trained by Todd Pletcher, and he won the Dirt Mile last year.

Play Free-to-Play Games & Earn Rewards on Twinspires

When you use TwinSpires, you can compete in free-to-play games. The Breeders’ Cup Saturday Challenge is giving away $10,000 in free bets. There are many other championship races you can bet on, such as the Breeders’ Cup Turf. This has a purse of $4 million.

As you make wagers on the TwinSpires app, you will be gaining points for the rewards program. These points can be redeemed for free bets. Plus, the amount of points you have will determine your level in the VIP program. VIP rewards are awarded at the beginning of every month.

Click here to register with AMNYCUP as the TwinSpires promo code. This is the best way to start betting on the Breeders’ Cup on TwinSpires, which is one of the top handicapping apps on the market. New customers will get a $200 sign-up bonus by using the promo code.