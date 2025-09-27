Brett Baty injury: Mets 3B suffers oblique strain

Jun 1, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) throws out Colorado Rockies first baseman Keston Hiura (7) (not pictured) after fielding a ground ball during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty’s 2025 season is likely over, even if his club finds a way to scramble into the postseason amidst another gargantuan collapse.

The team announced Saturday that the 25-year-old infielder has suffered a strained right oblique, which will land him on the 10-day injured list. It obviously ends his regular season with the Mets, having just two games remaining.

“It hurts a lot,” Baty told reporters from loanDepot Park in Miami. “But I’m going to root on my teammates and we’re going to try to go to the postseason today and tomorrow.”

New York enters the middle game of their series against the Marlins tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League. However, the Reds own the tiebreaker, meaning the Mets are really in a one-game hole. They’ll need to fare one game better than Cincinnati to sneak into the postseason.

Doing so without Baty, who has been one of their most consistent bats, makes this season-saving mission all the more difficult. The 2025 campaign was the first time across four different MLB seasons that Baty showed a glimpse of being the organization’s everyday third baseman.

In 130 games, be slashed .254/.313/.435 (.748 OPS) with 18 home runs and 50 RBI — all career-highs.

“Personally, I thought I played great,” Baty said. “I helped the ballclub win, that’s all I was trying to do. Put together good at-bats and played good defense.”

Ronny Mauricio stepped in for Baty at the hot corner for the penultimate game of the regular season on Saturday evening.

For more on Brett Baty and the Mets, visit AMNY.com