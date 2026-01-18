Brett Baty rumors: How do Mets follow Bo Bichette signing?

Jun 1, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) throws out Colorado Rockies first baseman Keston Hiura (7) (not pictured) after fielding a ground ball during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Mets got better with the three-year, $126 million signing of Bo Bichette.

The 27-year-old infielder provides a big bat behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, while balancing the Mets’ lineup from the right side. He is one of the better natural hitters in the game, coming off a 2025 in which he batted .311 with an .840 OPS, 18 home runs, and 94 RBI in 139 games.

But it also leaves the Mets with a glut of infielders. A natural shortstop, declining defense and knee issues will shift Bichette to third base in Queens. That displaces Brett Baty, whose future with the club falls into significant question.

So, what do the Mets do? Here are some options:

Move Baty to 1st

The 26-year-old’s versatility within the infield is something that the Mets have valued. It’s why they gave him significant innings at second base last season, which he proved to handle well.

Of course, asking a career infielder who has never played first to move to the position is a big ask, given the minute details that come with it. But it isn’t stopping the Mets from making Jorge Polanco, who has played an inning at first base, take over for Pete Alonso in 2026 — at least for the time being. The 32-year-old spent significant time last year with the Seattle Mariners’ coaching staff learning how to play the position, though, which is far more time than Baty would receive to learn in spring training.

If Baty does prove to be a natural at the position, though, it would allow Polanco more at-bats as a designated hitter.

Move him to left field

Despite creating a hole in left field after trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien, president of baseball operations David Stearns has yet to fill the need with three weeks to go until pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

The Mets are reportedly still hanging around the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes, as the former NL MVP is still entrenched in a stalemate with the crosstown rival Yankees, with whom he spent the 2025 season. Swooping in for his services provides significant versatility, as he can play all three outfield positions as well as first base.

With Tyrone Taylor as the club’s only center fielder, there is a world in which the Mets sign Bellinger as a temporary option in center in case Carson Benge is not ready to break out of camp with the big-league club. Baty could slot in as a temporary left fielder, as he spent time out there in the minors.

Even without Bellinger, it’s an option for Baty to give him regular at-bats after a promising finish to his 2025 campaign. Over his last 74 games, he slashed .289/.352/.462 (.814 OPS) with 10 home runs and 26 RBI.

Super-Brett

Stearns had often gushed about the versatility that Jeff McNeil brought to the club, thanks to an ability to play second base and the outfield. But the former batting champion is now gone, dealt to the Athletics, and Baty could be his successor.

While he might not have a permanent home, Baty could see time at first and left, or could step in at either second or third base if Semien or Bichette encounter injury issues, which they recently have. There is also the prospect of DH days if Polanco is at first and a right-handed pitching matchup is not advantageous for Mark Vientos.

The trade market

Stearns is reportedly reluctant to trade Baty, given the potential versatility and the high upside he showed throughout the second half of last season. But teams have called about him, and the Mets still have an abundance of holes to fill within the roster.

The most pressing need remains starting pitching, as the team lacks a proven ace to pair with the up-and-coming Nolan McLean, who projects to be just that with some more seasoning. Behind him, though, Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga are wild cards after injury issues last year, and David Peterson was a liability after being an All-Star in the first half.

The Mets have been continuously linked with former Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez throughout the offseason, but Stearns has yet to dole out big money for a starting pitcher. It makes the trade market a more likely avenue to take, especially with the apparent availability of Milwaukee Brewers ace, Freddy Peralta.

Stearns worked with and helped Peralta develop into a front-line starter during his time in the Brewers’ front office, and 2025 was the 29-year-old right-hander’s best season yet. He went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts across 33 starts, finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting.

One of the biggest issues, though, is that Peralta will be a free agent after the 2026 season, and dealing Baty, who is under team control through 2029, for a potential rental would be a steep price by Stearns’ standards.

