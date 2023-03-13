Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

Brett Baty presenting Mets with best of problems

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Brett Baty Mets
New York Mets’ Brett Baty reacts gestures after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Brett Baty is presenting the Mets and manager Buck Showalter with the best type of problem this spring.

The 23-year-old third baseman and the organization’s No. 2 ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline is having a monstrous exhibition showing down in Port St. Lucie, FL. Through 12 games, he’s slashing .458/.552/.652 (1.177 OPS) with a home run, five RBI, and two stolen bases. 

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER$200 BONUS BETS!
10X YOUR BETBET NOW

At this rate, it’ll make it all but impossible for Showalter and the Mets to send him down to Triple-A to start the 2023 season — a place at the start of spring many expected him to go considering the strong end to 2022 had by Eduardo Escobar and how well-liked and respected he is within the organization.

But Baty’s hot spring has drastically changed the conversation, providing a glimpse of what he could potentially do at the major-league level now that he’s healthy following a thumb injury that cut his brief debut stint (.184 BA,  2 HR, 5 RBI in 11 games) with the Mets short back in August. 

Eduardo Pete Alonso Mets Subway Series
Eduardo Escobar (10) celebrates with teammate Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

He should be viewed as the third baseman of the future, especially after New York lost out on Carlos Correa back in January, and it appears that playing at the hot corner is the organization’s only role for him. There doesn’t appear to be a plan to create at-bats for him at the pro level by slotting him in at DH or in a corner-outfield spot. 

Of course, that creates the question of what is to happen with Escobar. The veteran finally rounded into form after a trying first season in Queens, batting .340 with a 1.042 OPS, eight home runs and 24 RBI in September, and is obviously more seasoned defensively at third base. That is something he’ll always have over Baty throughout the final year of his contract.

That provides an obvious security blanket behind the youngster but more importantly, he adds another dimension to a designated hitter situation that doesn’t inspire the most confidence within a team that has World Series aspirations. 

As a switch hitter, he provides more power than the likes of Daniel Vogelbach, Tommy Pham, or Darin Ruf if he is still in the equation. That would still ensure a robust amount of at-bats in 2023 along with days he fills in for Baty. 

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER$200 BONUS BETS!
10X YOUR BETBET NOW

For more on the Mets and Brett Baty, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC