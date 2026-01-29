Bridges sets the tone in Knicks’ win over Raptors

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after stripping the ball from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) (not pictured) winning the game in overtime during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Mikal Bridges dropped a team-high 30 points in the New York Knicks 119-92 win over the Toronto Raptors (29-20) on Wednesday night. New York claimed its fourth straight win and its second consecutive win in a 48-hour time period to improve to 29-18. The positive results vaults New York into a first-place tie with the Boston Celtics (29-18) atop the Atlantic Division a little more than halfway through the 2025-26 campaign.

Bridges finished a red-hot 12-for-15 from the floor (including four three-point buckets), while also adding a a block and a steal to allow the Knicks to extended its winning streak. “I think I just wasn’t playing how I was supposed to be playing,” Bridges told MSG broadcaster Tyler Murray postgame. “I think I wasn’t coachable enough. I don’t know what it was, maybe I felt too much entitlement. But I just had to kind of talk to myself a little, but about it, and just be coachable. Be the best teammate I can be, and then let the basketball speak for itself.”

Knicks basketball spoke loud and clear in a 31-point second half blowout that resulted in only 43 Raptors points over the final 24 minutes of game action as New York rolled to victory. Bridges led the way followed by OG Anunoby (26 points), Josh Hart (22), and Jalen Brunson (13). Karl-Anthony Towns finished with eight points but dominated the glass with a game-high 22 rebounds in the winning effort.

New York returns home to Madison Square Garden with their next two contests against Western Conference competitors. The Portland Trailblazers (23-25) visit the World’s Most Famous Arena on Friday night (Jan. 30), before the Los Angeles Lakers (28-18) invade the Big Apple for a primetime battle on NBC/Peacock (Feb. 1). That contest on Sunday night could represent LeBron James‘ last visit to Madison Square Garden as an active roster player.

