The New York Liberty is happy to see the WNBA keeping the spotlight on Brittney Griner and her current circumstances.

The league announced on Tuesday Griner’s initials and her No. 42 would be placed on the sideline of all 12 WNBA courts this season. The WNBA star has been jailed in Russia since February when she was detained at an airport after authorities found vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage.

“I would say it’s really important,” New York Liberty forward Michaela Onyenwere said after practice on Tuesday. “Obviously she’s one of our own, so whatever we can do to support over here we’re willing to do. It’s really cool to see the WNBA doing that and kind of come in union for Brittney Griner.”

The WNBA’s plan was announced just hours before it was reported that the US Government had determined that Griner was being wrongfully detained in Russia. Her case is now being handled by the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, which is a special section of the State Department that handles negotiations for the release of hostages and other Americans considered wrongfully detained outside of the United States.

The change in posture came more than 75 days after Griner had originally been detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow.

“It is time for her to come home,” WNBA Players’ Association president Nneka Ogwumike said in a statement. “Having learned that the U.S. government has now determined that BG is being wrongfully detained, we are hopeful that their efforts will be significant, swift and successful.”

Back at home, the biggest priority among the players is that Griner is OK and knows she has their support.

“Just making sure she is OK and making sure that we’re all reaching out as much as we can,” said New York Center Stefanie Dolson, who shares an agent with Griner. “And making it known how much the league and the union and the players, we all support her. Just kind of letting people know why it’s important to know not only is she being held over there, but why was she playing basketball overseas, to begin with.”

Griner had been playing in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg of the Russian Premier League. Due to the current CBA, the average league salary for a WNBA player is around $130,000 and the max contract a player can sign is only $500,000, which is well below what their male counterparts receive.

That means many WNBA stars like Brittney Griner, who is a seven-time WNBA All-Star, go overseas to play, where contracts are much more lucrative.

“As we begin the 2022 season, we are keeping Brittney at the forefront of what we do through the game of basketball and in the community,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “We continue to work on bringing Brittney home and are appreciative of the support the community has shown BG and her family during this extraordinarily challenging time.”

Griner had one of the best seasons of her career in 2021 and helped lead the Phoenix Mercury to the WNBA Finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.