Brooklyn Cyclones to host benefit for Ukraine

The Brooklyn Cyclones will host a fundraiser for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine on June 26th, with funds going towards aiding those affected by the war in Eastern Europe.

Brooklyn’s minor league team will don special Ukrainian-colored blue and gold jerseys for the Sunday night matchup, with those uniforms being auctioned off on behalf of World Central Kitchen and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The team, which plays in Coney Island in southern Brooklyn, near many Ukrainian immigrants, is an affiliate of the New York Mets, and will open their upcoming season on April 8th in Delaware in a contest against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Cyclones Vice President Steve Cohen, who owns the Mets, said they made the decision to honor the local population in southern Brooklyn, which is home to the largest Ukrainian diasporas outside of Eastern Europe.

“We pride ourselves on being active members of our community,” said Cohen in a statement. “Brighton Beach here in Brooklyn has one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the entire country.”

For more coverage of the Brooklyn Cyclones, head to amNY.com.

The multi-billionaire added that members of the Cyclones staff hailed from Ukraine, and knew first-hand the damage of the Russian invasion.

“We also have several members of our Front Office who are from Ukraine. So we have seen just how much of an impact the events in Ukraine have had, even thousands of miles away here in Brooklyn.”

“We felt that we owed it to our staff and our community to show our support during these difficult times.”

In addition to the jerseys and the charitable donations, the team from Maimonides Park will also host a series of cultural events honoring Ukraine, including musical and dance performances, along with other tributes to the soldiers fighting in their home country.

That game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on June 26th, and tickers can be found at www.mlib.com.