Nets sign free agent Yuta Watanabe with NBA season approaching

The Brooklyn Nets added some depth to their roster heading into training camp in the fall with the addition of Yuta Watanabe on Sunday evening.

Watanabe has appeared in 121 NBA games over the course of four seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors. He had eight starts during that time and he played for the Nets Summer League team back in 2018.

He played in 38 games with the Raptors last season and averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game. He made four starts for Toronto during the 2021-22 season.

The Nets did not release the terms of his deal, per team policy.

Watanabe went undrafted out of George Washington University and was the first Japanese-born student-athlete to earn an NCAA Division I basketball scholarship.

For more Nets coverage, visit AMNY.com and our affiliate site at TheBrooklynGame.com