With Brooks Raley return near, Mets on verge of finally getting high-leverage lefty back

The Mets remain hopeful that left-handed reliever Brooks Raley can return to a shorthanded bullpen soon after completing another rehab appearance on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, who underwent Tommy John surgery last season, went 1.1 innings with Triple-A Syracuse, allowing one hit with a strikeout. His velocity remains unchanged from before the procedure, and he has struck out 12 batters across eight scoreless innings of work.

“The breaking ball, the sinker, the life with the way the ball is coming out [the reports are really good],” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “He went one-plus [Tuesday], something that we wanted him to do. Now we’re looking at back-to-back [appearances] on Saturday and Sunday, and then obviously we have a decision. But the reports are encouraging. This is a guy who I’m really looking forward to having back here.”

Since late April, the Mets had been filling the southpaw role within their bullpen on the fly. They lost AJ Minter and Danny Young for the remainder of the 2025 season due to injury, and have been forced to use five different lefty relievers in an attempt to fill the void.

Raley is a bona fide option to do just that. In 61.2 innings since joining the Mets in 2023, he owns a 2.48 ERA with 70 strikeouts.

