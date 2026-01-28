Mike Brown credits Brunson & Bridges in Knicks win over Kings

Nov 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after getting called for a foul in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks used a 31-point scoring effort in the fourth quarter to secure a 103-97 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. The victory improves New York’s record to 28-18 on the 2025-26 campaign, which is good enough for second place in the Atlantic Division.

“Ugly game,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said with a chuckle following the win. New York and Sacramento were even, 72-72, heading into the fourth quarter before the Knicks seized control of the contest. “We scored 103 points,” Brown added. “We had 21 turnovers. We didn’t do a good job of taking care of the basketball.”

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in scoring with 28 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns collected his 30th double-double of the season behind 17 points and 11 rebounds. New York’s big man is tied for the league lead in the category alongside Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson.

DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points for the Kings in the losing effort. “You’re not going to stop a guy like DeMar, but, hopefully try to slow him down a little bit,” Brown stated during his six-minute chat with the media. “I thought Mikal [Bridges] was really good with his physicality and not fouling while he was being physical. Mikal made him work for every shot that he attempted in that fourth quarter.” Bridges finished with 18 points, three rebounds and five assists in Tuesday’s win.

With the win, Brown claims his first win over the Kings since being dismissed from the franchise’s head coaching role in Dec. 2024. He guided Sacramento to a 107-88 record between 2022 and 2024, while snapping a 16-year playoff layoff and winning the NBA’s Coach of the Year award in 2022-23.

It’s a quick turnaround for New York as the Knicks head north of the border to battle the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for a 7:30pm tip-off on Wednesday night. Toronto brings a four-game winning streak into the matchup against New York, while the Knicks have claimed three consecutive wins. New York leads the season series with two wins against Toronto with three games between the Atlantic Division rivals remaining on the 2025-26 NBA calendar.

