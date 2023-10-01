BREAKING: Buck Showalter not returning as Mets manager in 2024

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

QUEENS — New York Mets manager Buck Showalter announced prior to Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Phillies that he will not be returning for a third season as the team’s manager in 2024.

With the impending arrival of David Stearns as president of baseball operations, the 67-year-old veteran skipper revealed that the “new leadership, they’re going to go in a different direction.”

“I was honored to get a chance to manage a second New York team,” Showalter said. “I’m proud of what the Mets did. We won close to 180 games in two years. Especially last year, I had as much fun as I’ve ever had in the game. It reminded me why I always love this kind of work. I wish things could have gone better this season because the Mets fans deserve that. And in my heart, I will always wonder what could have been if this hadn’t happened or that hadn’t happened, but I try not to live in that world.”

Showalter led the Mets to their second most successful season ever last year, winning 101 games. But they were bounced from the Wild Card by the San Diego Padres before a disastrous season saw World Series hopes evaporate within the first three months of the season.

“We are heading in a new direction, with a new president of baseball operations and we let Buck know we’ll be parting ways. We will begin the search for a new manager immediately,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said. “Buck is a generational manager, and we value what he has done for our team, including leading us to a 101-win season and postseason berth last year. The commitment and heart that Buck brings to the game will be felt by our organization for years to come. We wish Buck all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Entering Sunday’s game, Showalter was 175-147 in his two seasons as Mets manager, bringing his 22-year career record to 1,726-1,664. He owns the 19th-most managerial wins in MLB history and his .543 winning percentage with the Mets ranks third in franchise history behind only Davey Johnson and Willie Randolph.