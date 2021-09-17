Caesars Sportsbook Has $5,000 Risk-Free Bet and Free NFL Jersey for NFL Week 2

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The second week of the NFL regular season is already off to an exciting start and Caesars Sportsbook is offering a pair of enticing offers ahead of the remaining Week 2 action. Prospective bettors who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook can get the biggest risk-free first bet offer in the business, as well as an NFL jersey just for betting on NFL games in September.

Caesars Sportsbook is offering new users a $5,000 risk-free first bet, as well as an NFL jersey of their choice by betting on September NFL games.

These offers are truly next-level from the folks at Caesars Sportsbook. The $5,000 risk-free first bet offer far exceeds that of their competitors, who typically max out their risk-free offers at $500 or $1,000. Plus, for bettors planning on wagering $100+ on the NFL this month, there’s another bonus in the form of an NFL jersey.

To register for a Caesars Sportsbook account, click here if you’re in New Jersey, here for Virginia, here for Tennessee, here for Michigan, here for Colorado, and here for Indiana. If you’re in Arizona, you can pre-register for Caesars Sportsbook ahead of its launch this week by clicking here.

Caesars Sportsbook’s $5,000 Risk-Free First Bet

When Caesars Entertainment acquired William Hill PLC earlier this year, the belief was that the company would opt to make some changes and enter new sports betting markets with similar offers as their competitors. What ultimately played out was a massive rebranding campaign that saw Caesars Sportsbook undergo a change to the name, logo, offers, and online sportsbook app.

In terms of their $5,000 risk-free bet, this is the largest such offer found at any legal online sportsbook. This offer blows risk-free first bet promos from other sportsbooks out of the water.

Chances are you’ve seen or heard Caesars Sportsbook’s new spokesman JB Smoove touting this incredible offer on TV, the radio, or via an internet ad.

This $5,000 risk-free first bet acts as insurance in the event that a bettor’s first bet loses. In that event, Caesars Sportsbook would refund the player’s account up to $5,000 in site credit.

NFL Jersey Promo

Caesars Sportsbook’s NFL jersey promo is a truly genius marketing move. The NFL season typically leads to a large uptick in online sports betting action, which includes plenty of wagers being placed on NFL action.

Taking advantage of Caesars Sportsbook’s NFL jersey promo is pretty simple. Sportsbook users need to wager at least $100 total on NFL games that settle by September 30, 2021. Keep in mind that this can be done by placing one large bet or a number of smaller bets that total $100+.

How to Sign Up with Caesars Sportsbook

Getting in on the action with this pair of promos from Caesars Sportsbook is a straightforward process that begins with registering for a new sportsbook account.

Click on the appropriate link above or below that corresponds with the state you intend to bet in.

Make your first deposit using one of the funding methods offered.

Navigate to the promos tab and locate the “Bet $100, Get a Free NFL Jersey” promo.

Opt into the NFL jersey promo, then sign up with the Caesars Rewards member program, which is free and has plenty of perks.

Place $100+ of wagers on NFL games in September, excluding futures markets.

When you meet the $100+ threshold, you’ll receive a $150 NFLShop.com gift card from Caesars Sportsbook that can be used toward the purchase of an authentic jersey.

Bettors interested in taking advantage of these promos must be at least 21 years of age and be physically located within the state limits of the corresponding app.

Note: Moneyline, point spread, over/under bets, and live in-game bet with odds of -200 or better will count toward the $100 threshold needed to get an NFL jersey of your choice.

Click here to register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account in New Jersey, here for Virginia, here for Tennessee, here for Michigan, here for Colorado, and here for Indiana. Bettors in Arizona can pre-register for Caesars Sportsbook ahead of its launch this week by clicking here.