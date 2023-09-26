Caesars Kentucky promo code: Final chance to claim $100 pre-launch bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Ladies and gents, this is literally your final chance to use AMNY’s Caesars Kentucky promo code to claim an excellent $100 pre-launch bonus in KY:

Caesars Kentucky! PRE-LAUNCH BONUS! CLAIM BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNYKY PRE-LAUNCH PRE-REG BONUS!

$100 BONUS SIGN UP

Those who pounce on our limited-time pre-launch bonus code are treated to a worthwhile $100 pre-registration bonus in the state of Kentucky. You don’t have to actually live in Kentucky to take advantage; sports bettors must simply only be physically located in the Bluegrass State upon promo activation:

👉 Use AMNY’s Caesars KY pre-launch bonus worth $100 right here

But remember that our Caesars Kentucky bonus code is only available for a short time. In just two short days, the actual KY online sportsbook party launches for real.

Why this is your last chance to get the Caesars pre-registration bonus

The reason why this is your last chance is quite simple: On Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, Kentucky online sports betting is launching in full—which means the on-so glorious pre-registration period will come to a sudden halt. While it’s true that Kentucky online sports betting has been legal and live since early September 2023, it only takes into account the retail piece of the puzzle.

In just a couple of days, Kentucky unveils its full mobile online sports betting vehicle, this way, KY sports bettors can place legal online sports wagers from the comfort of their own mobile device.

Therefore, don’t hesitate, and scoop up your rightful $100 pre-registration bonus for simply creating an early Caesars Kentucky Sportsbook account today.

Use promo code AMNYKY to get a $100 pre-launch bonus

Better than the actual $100 bonus is the idea that taking advantage is incredibly easy. Follow AMNY’s easy-to-understand guidelines en route to your Caesars pre-registration glory in Kentucky:

Make sure you’re currently located in the great state of Kentucky. Then, utilize one of AMNY’s popular 👉 Caesars Kentucky promo code offers, while using promo code AMNYKY. Once on the Caesars Sportsbook landing page, find and use the “GET STARTED” button that appears in front of a green background. Create a new (and early) Caesars KY Sportsbook account by providing the personal information needed to keep your account secure and safe. Lastly, make a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once Sept. 28, 2023, arrives, Caesars KY will flood your account with a $25 bonus, while your $20 deposit will be waiting for you.

Then, you’ll get three additional $25 bonuses on each ensuing Monday—this way, you start off each fresh week with a nice amount of bonus bets in your digital betting account.

The best available Kentucky pre-registration promo codes

Naturally, our Caesars Kentucky pre-registration bonus isn’t the only option in the state. Although AMNY firmly backs the promo code as one of the best, there’s undoubtedly stiff competition.

The very same online sportsbooks that will compete with Caesars upon launch, are also the same books that currently have Kentucky pre-launch promo codes available.

Here’s the full list of Kentucky online pre-registration bonuses you can take advantage of here at AMNY:

Caesars Kentucky! PRE-LAUNCH BONUS! CLAIM BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNYKY PRE-LAUNCH PRE-REG BONUS!

$100 BONUS SIGN UP

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.