Caesars Louisiana Sportsbook is giving you a $100 early sign up bonus

Sports betting is on its way to Louisiana and the timing couldn’t be better. Caesars Louisiana Sportsbook is going to be one of the very first apps to go live.

Players who pre-register with Caesars Louisiana Sportsbook will earn a $100 bonus. This pre-registration bonus does not exclude new users from getting other new player promos at launch.

Caesars Sportsbook LOUISIANA GET THE APP EARLY SIGNUP BONUS $100 + LAUNCH BONUS

PRE-LAUNCH BONUS BET NOW

It’s easy for Louisiana bettors to pad their bankroll with bonuses right now. The pre-registration process is quick and painless. In minutes, you can secure a $100 bonus to have ready for the official launch of sports betting in the Bayou State.

This pre-registration bonus, combined with a $5,000 risk-free bet, is as good as it gets. With the NFL season heating up and the NBA just underway, sports betting is arriving at the perfect time.

Pre-register with Caesars Louisiana Sportsbook and earn a $100 bonus by clicking here.

Caesars Louisiana Sportsbook $100 Pre-Registration Bonus

This $100 bonus is basically a gift from Caesars Louisiana Sportsbook. All you need to do is pre-register to get it. There are no hoops to jump through like a deposit requirement. Simply sign up and $100 will be sitting in your account to use after sports betting goes live.

Click here to pre-register on Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana.

to pre-register on Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana. Input some basic information to create an account.

Earn a $100 pre-registration bonus.

There are plenty of ways to start off with a bang on Caesars Louisiana Sportsbook. They have been running the largest risk-free bet on the market and there isn’t a close second.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Description Pre-registration bonus $100 bonus for early registrations Risk-free bet Get a $5,000 risk-free first bet at launch Odds boosts Check out daily super boosts and dozens of odds boosts Other Specials Profit boosts, free bets, and bet insurances help enhance payouts and salvage losses

Sports Betting Launch is Almost Here

Sports betting was legalized in 55 of 64 Louisiana parishes in the November 2020 elections. Of course, sports betting does not arrive overnight. It needed to be signed into law before lawmakers worked out the kinks.

After months of tinkering with the rules and regulations, it appears as if the launch is imminent. We are expecting to see sports betting go live in Louisiana sometime in November. That’s great news for sports fans because the timing could not be better.

Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana Arrives at Perfect Time

With the NFL, college football, NHL, and NBA in full swing, there are plenty of markets for Louisiana bettors to choose from. The NFL is king when it comes to sports betting, but there are niche markets available too.

Caesars Louisiana Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to odds on boxing, MMA, tennis, and other sports.

Fans can bet on all the local teams too. The Saints, Pelicans, and college teams like LSU and Louisiana will all be listed on Caesars Louisiana Sportsbook.

Pre-register with Caesars Louisiana Sportsbook and earn a $100 bonus by clicking here.