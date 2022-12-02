Caesars Maryland promo code continues to drive two great offers this weekend

Whether you have eyes on college football conference championships, NFL Week 13, or another sport this weekend, our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS unlocks one of two significant welcome offers for first-time Maryland bettors.

Our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS lets new Maryland customers pick between two exceptional promotions. Players can either score a $1,500 first bet on the house or receive an automatic $100 free bet after wagering as little as $20.

Ever since Caesars Sportsbook opened its doors in Maryland, prospective bettors across the state have taken advantage of their preferred offer. Fortunately, Caesars has extended its launch-day welcome offer into the weekend, meaning players can grab massive first-bet insurance for any college football or NFL game or a “Bet $20, Get $100” promotion.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code Unleashes $1.5K Bet Insurance

New Caesars customers in other states earn the “Full Caesar” offer, which includes a first bet on the house worth up to $1,250. However, Maryland players can earn first-bet insurance worth a whopping $1,500 this weekend.

After applying our promo code AMNYPICS, new Maryland bettors can unlock $1,500 bet insurance. Caesars will cover an initial wager worth over $100 with a free-bet refund. Instead of walking away with nothing after a loss, you’ll receive a free bet worth your entire stake.

New users can place $500 on USC to beat Utah, $1,000 on LSU-Georgia to go under, or even $1,500 on the Ravens covering the spread against the Broncos. While a win returns cold, hard cash, a loss triggers a free bet worth $500, $1,000, or $1,500, respectively.

Earn $100 Free Bet Following $20+ Wager

The Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS lets bettors access another welcome offer. Instead of four-digit bet insurance, you can opt for a $100 free bet, win or lose.

Once you’ve activated the code and completed registration, any initial bet between $20 to $100 will automatically return a $100 stake. That means you can throw $20 down on a Saturday college football, lose, and still earn a $100 free bet for NFL Sunday.

On the surface, the “Bet $20, Get $100” has a lower profit ceiling than the $1,500 bet insurance. However, imagine placing $100 on a team like the Dolphins (+162) to upset the 49ers. If Miami wins, you’re adding $162 in pure cash profit and a $100 free bet, which can lead to an even larger cash payout.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code Instructions

Maryland is in the driver’s seat once again this weekend. However, since Caesars created these welcome offers for last week’s launch, this could be the end of bettors choosing between $1,500 insurance or a win-or-lose $100 free bet.

Here’s how to secure your preferred welcome offer:

Confirm your playing area and complete registration.

Deposit enough cash to cover your initial wager (min. $20).

Place your appropriate first bet. Min. $20, max. $100 for a $100 free bet. Over $100, max. $1,5000 for first-bet insurance.



Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to easily confirm your playing area with Caesars. All prospective bettors must be within Maryland state lines to apply the promo code.

