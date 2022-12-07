Caesars Maryland promo code: $100 free bet, $1,500 insurance offers stay live this week

There is a Caesars Maryland promo code that bettors can use for any NFL, NBA, NHL, or college basketball game this week. This offer is exclusive to bettors in Maryland because of the recent launch. You have the choice between two welcome offers when using our promo code.

Caesars Maryland LAUNCH OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYPICS REGISTRATION BONUS $1,500!

BET INSURANCE! SIGN UP

Sign up with AMNYPICS to use first bet insurance up to $1,500. The Caesars Maryland promo code will result in a free bet refund if the bet loses. If you prefer, you can choose to claim a $100 bonus by placing a $20 wager.

There are several other bonuses to use this week, including a boost to use for the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday night. Caesars Sportsbook has daily odds boosts for every major sport. Ravens fans will enjoy a wide variety of betting options.

Click here to sign up with AMNYPICS as the Caesars Maryland promo code. You can make a bet up wot $1,500 with insurance protection, or gain $100 in free bets by placing a $20 wager.

Choose a Caesars Maryland Promo Code Offer

If you have yet to sign up for an account on Caesars Sportsbook, you are eligible to use this offer. Follow our guide to use the best Caesars Maryland promo code.

Click here to register with AMNYPICS and choose the welcome bonus you want to use. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android device. Use a banking method to fund your account, such as PayPal or online banking. Place your first wager.

The first bet insurance option has a higher value, so it’s a great choice to make a big first wager. For those only wanting to wager $20, then the automatic $100 bonus is the way to go.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code for Maryland vs. Wisconsin

The No. 13 Maryland Terrapins have yet to lose a game this season. At 8-0, they are coming off of a great win against Illinois, which was their first game in the Big Ten. The Terrapins will be facing the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday at 9 pm ET on ESPN2.

The Badgers are 6-2, but they are 1.5-point favorites at home. One of their losses was an overtime game against Kansas. The total for this matchup is set at 131.5. Caesars has a 25% profit boost that you can use for the game. Customers can get up to $100 with this profit boost token.

Win Tickets for the Capitals, Wizards, & the Super Bowl

Go to the promotions page to check out other sports betting offers after using the welcome bonus. Right now, you can earn entries to win tickets to a Capitals and Wizards game. After opting in, you will earn an entry for every $25 wagered on the NBA and NHL.

There is a similar offer for winning tickets to the Super Bowl. But to win these tickets, you have to win a same game parlay with the longest odds. If Lamar Jackson can get healthy, then the Ravens could make a run on the NFL Playoffs. There are odds for Baltimore to win their division, conference, and the Super Bowl.

Click here to register with AMNYPICS. Bettors can elect to use first bet insurance up to $1,500. Or, you can claim a $100 bonus by placing a $20 wager.