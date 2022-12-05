Caesars Maryland promo code: How to get choice of two great offers

No matter what welcome offer our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS unlocks, new Maryland customers will have a phenomenal chance to make money during this week’s sports action.

First-time Maryland customers who use our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS can choose between two welcome offers. Earn a $1,500 fully-backed bet on the house or secure a $100 free bet after wagering as little as $20.

It’s an excellent time to be a sports bettor, especially in Maryland. Since Maryland launched mobile sports betting before Thanksgiving, new users across the state have tackled the NFL, college football, World Cup, and more with first-bet insurance or a guaranteed $100 stake. Now, as another week headlined by NFL, NBA, college hoops and more gets rolling, prospective players can still grab an exciting bonus with our exclusive promo code.

Activate our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS here and lock in $1,500 first-bet insurance or a “Bet $20, Get $100” offer this week.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code Unleashes $1.5K Bet Insurance

When new Maryland customers join Caesars Sportsbook this weekend, they’ll face a difficult choice. If you’re someone who wants to shoot for game-changing paydays right away, first-bet insurance is the perfect promotion.

After using our links to activate the code AMNYPICS, players who wager over $100 will grab first-bet insurance up to $1,500. That means a loss on your first stake returns a 100% free-bet refund. Caesars is essentially covering your do-over wager and paying out every dollar of cash profit if it wins.

Typically, first-time Caesars bettors would receive $1,250 bet insurance. But in the wake of Maryland’s recent launch, the entire state qualifies for industry-leading $1,500 insurance. As long as your first wager is more than $100, Caesars will cover your loss completely.

Score $100 Free Bet with $20+ Wager

The second option for Maryland customers may be less lucrative than bet insurance but comes with a guaranteed bonus.

Sign up with the Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS and activate your account. Instead of placing a big initial bet, drop as little as $20 on the NFL, college football, or another betting market. No matter how your stake unfolds, Caesars will send you a $100 free bet to use however you see fit.

An initial bet worth $20-100 qualifies you for this offer. And while a loss still gives you an excellent chance to rebound, many skilled players should be able to build their bankrolls with back-to-back winning bets.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code Details

There’s a chance Caesars Sportsbook will revert to its nationwide welcome offer after the weekend, given how Maryland’s launch day came back on November 23. That means interested bettors should take a moment to secure one of these exceptional offers before they disappear for good.

Here’s how to activate our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS:

Click here to open the Caesars registration page and lock in the promo code.

Fill out all necessary sign-up information.

Deposit enough money to cover your first wager.

Place your desired stake. $20-100 to receive an automatic $100 free bet. Over. 100, max. $1,500 to earn a free-bet refund after a loss.



Since Maryland is the only state that can access these promotions, we encourage eligible bettors to download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. The app confirms your playing area and allows you to place bets anywhere within state lines.

Click here to apply our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS and tackle another busy weekend with $1,500 first-bet insurance or a guaranteed $100 free bet.