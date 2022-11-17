Caesars Maryland promo code: how to get the pre-live bonus offer right now

Eager Maryland bettors are in line to score a triple-digit free bet with the help of our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNY1H.

Caesars Maryland GET $100 in FREE BETS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1H PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS $100 + LAUNCH BONUS

FREE BETS! SIGN UP

New customers can tackle Maryland’s upcoming sports betting launch with our exclusive Caesars Maryland promo code AMNY1H. Once eligible bettors pre-register a new account and deposit just $20+, they’ll receive a $100 free bet for any upcoming action on the sports calendar.

Early indications say Caesars Sportsbook will go live in Maryland sometime next week. When it arrives, fans across the Old Line State will get a first-hand look into Caesars’ competitive odds and can’t-miss promotions. Until then, they can sign up before the big launch and lock in a $100 free bet for the NFL, college football, and more.

Score a $100 free bet after activating our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNY1H here and placing a $20+ deposit.

Earn $100 Free Bet Through Caesars Maryland Promo Code

Earlier this year, Maryland announced its intentions to open mobile sports betting. Today, the state is just days from opening the floodgates for Caesars and other online sportsbooks.

Many of these sportsbooks have unleashed pre-registration offers for prospective bettors. However, Caesars is the only place Maryland users can place a triple-digit free bet on launch day.

The code AMNY1H allows Caesars Maryland customers to sign up early and score a great bonus. After completing a simple pre-registration and making a $20+ cash deposit, Caesars will issue a $100 free bet. Assuming the app launches early next week, pre-registered bettors can use their wager on the NFL’s Thanksgiving triple-header, the Ravens or Commanders’ Week 12 matchups, or something else.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code Instructions

As the clock ticks closer to launch day, the pre-registration window is quickly closing. Before long, future customers will no longer have access to a $100 free bet, so act now while you can.

Here’s how Maryland bettors can tackle Caesars’ upcoming arrival with a $100 free bet:

here to trigger our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNY1H. While players can manually enter the code, our links activate it on your behalf. Clickto trigger our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNY1H. While players can manually enter the code, our links activate it on your behalf.

Confirm your location and fill out each pre-registration field.

Open Caesars Sportsbooks after the site goes live in Maryland to activate your account.

Deposit $20+ cash using one of Caesars’ approved banking methods.

Receive a $100 free bet.

Our Caesars Maryland promo code applies for pre-registration, not a welcome offer. That means Maryland bettors can earn a $100 free bet today and still qualify for any new-user promotion Caesars plans to unleash in the Old Line State.

NFL Betting

Next week’s Caesars launch co-aligns with a busy NFL schedule. Thanksgiving’s NFL slate features the Bills and Lions, the Giants at the Cowboys, and the Patriots facing the Vikings. Of the six clubs playing on Turkey Day, Detroit is the lone team outside the playoff picture.

Following a Thanksgiving football feast, Week 12 action continues with the Ravens at the Jaguars and the Commanders hosting the Falcons. Both Maryland-based teams are in playoff races, with Baltimore leading the AFC North and Washington just a half-game back of an NFC Wild Card spot.

Click here to secure your $100 pre-registration free bet with our Caesars Maryland promo code AMNY1H.