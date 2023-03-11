Caesars Massachusetts promo: Claim $1,500 first bet on Caesars all weekend

Signing up for this Caesars Massachusetts promo is one way for bettors to get off to a fast start this weekend. In fact, this is the first time sports bettors will be able to place legal wagers in Massachusetts.

Be sure to manually enter promo code AMNY1BET to be credited with a launch bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET

This Caesars Massachusetts promo gives bettors the chance to place a $1,500 first bet on any game in any sport. Use promo code AMNY1BET to get the full backing of this offer.

Massachusetts sports betting is finally live, which means bettors can start placing bets on everything from college basketball and the NBA to the World Baseball Classic and NHL.

There are tons of options out there in March, but basketball is taking center stage. The NCAA Tournament starts next week. This Caesars promo can serve as a head start for every new bettor in Massachusetts. Instead of taking a chance on your first bet, grab the security blanking that this promotion provides.

Caesars Massachusetts Promo Unlocks $1,500

Caesars Sportsbook is going all in for Massachusetts bettors this weekend. This launch promo is one of the largest offers on the market and every first-time depositor is eligible.

Sign up, make a cash deposit, and place a first bet on any game. If that bet loses, any amount up to $1,500 will be covered by this Caesars Sportsbook promo. Players will receive a full refund in bet credits.

In other words, players will get a second chance to win. That’s not the norm in sports betting, but Massachusetts bettors can take advantage of this opportunity.

How to Claim This Caesar Massachusetts Promo

Setting up a new account in Massachusetts can be a quick and stress-free process. First-time depositors can claim this $1,500 first bet by following the step-by-step guide below:

Click here and input promo code AMNY1BET to lock in this offer.

and input promo code AMNY1BET to lock in this offer. Fill in the required prompts with basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, last four digits of a social security number, etc.)

Make a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods, including but not limited to online banking, PayPal, credit cards, and debit cards.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,500 first bet on any game this week.

Betting on Championship Week

It’s championship week in college basketball, which means teams are playing for a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. Conference tournaments always feature great games between long-time rivals. Players can apply this Caesars Sportsbook promo to any college basketball game during championship week.

This can help bettors get a feel for the app before the NCAA Tournament starts on Tuesday. Once the NCAA Tournament games are underway, it’s going to be wall-to-wall action every day. Massachusetts sports betting is going live at the perfect time.

New players can use Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET to get a $1,500 first bet this weekend. Click here to sign up.

