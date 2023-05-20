Caesars Massachusetts promo code: $1,250 first bet for NBA Playoffs, Haney-Loma clash

Caesars Sportsbook has a registration promotion for the NBA Playoffs that any Massachusetts resident should covet greatly. A Caesars Massachusetts promo code unlocks a protected $1,250 first bet valid on any aspect of this weekend’s Game 3s.

In fact, using Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNYFULL allows you to make your protected first bet in any sports market. In other words, you have all the freedoms you could hope for to have a weekend to remember.

Tonight at 8:30p ET, the Nuggets and Lakers will do battle in Game 3 in Los Angeles. Denver holds a 2-0 series lead, but the Lakers are favored tonight. At the same time on Sunday, the Celtics and Heat will play their Game 3 in Miami. The Heat took book games at the TD Garden, creating a massive series edge heading home. Registrants can explore any aspect of these games with their first bet on Caesars.Therefore, if you can find a crack in the oddsmaker’s foundation, you can utilize this page’s promotion to earn an impressive windfall.

Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code Offers First Bet Protection

Caesars Sportsbook pulled out all the stops for new registrants from Massachusetts. The Bay State is still the most recent to join the legal online sports betting world. Thus, the state’s residents are receiving preferential treatment from certain sportsbooks. The thought being, the more attractive the registration bonus, the greater the chance of an influx of new members. In this case, anyone registering with Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNYFULL receives one of the industry’s top “first bet” offer.

To clarify, those new patrons will start out with a $1250 first bet on Caesars. That initial wager is valid using any type of bet in any sport, including this weekend’s NBA playoff games. If that first pick wins, the player receives their full payout in cash form. In other words, they are then free to withdraw or reinvest any or all of that money at will. On the other hand, if that initial selection loses, Caesars refunds the loss up to $1,250 with a bonus bet. Consequently, the player gets to make an entirely new bet for the original amount without putting another cent at risk. This is certainly going to see some MA residents’ weekends finish with a massive influx of winnings.

Simple Process to Install Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook does a nice job of making its registration promotions valuable to possess and easy to obtain. This page’s promotion is certainly no exception. In fact, MA residents can secure their $1,250 first bet on Caesars in minutes by following this simple process:

and entering Caesars Massachusetts promo code . After that, register a new Caesars Sportsbook account by providing some standard account creation information. For instance, you will have to enter your name, address, birthdate, email, etc.

Thirdly, you will need to make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your new account. However, keep in mind that you’ll need that deposit to cover your intended first bet on Caesars.

Finally, place your initial wager, which Caesars will refund up to $1,250 with a bonus bet if it loses.

Totals Trends of Note in Nuggets-Lakers Game 3

The total for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals closed at 222.5. However, oddsmakers missed the mark as the game finished with 258 total points. As a result, sportsbooks bumped up the total for Game 2, which had a closing total of 225. After that, however, the two teams managed just 211 total points in the second game, cashing the “under”. Now, for Game 3, Caesars Sportsbook has the total set at 223.

Many registrants employing our Caesars Massachusetts promo code will use their protected first bet on tonight’s total. After all, you can make a strong case for both the “over” and “under”. To try to help new users pick which totals path to choose, we dug up some critical totals trends that should shed some light on tonight’s contest:

Only five of Denver’s last 17 games following a SU victory went over the total.

Only one of the Nuggets’ last seven away games stayed under the posted number.

Ten of Los Angeles’ last 13 Saturday games sailed over the total.

Four of the Lakers’ last five games following a SU defeat stayed under the total.

Only 14 of the last 46 head-to-head meetings between these franchises played “under”.

