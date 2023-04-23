Caesars Massachusetts promo code: $1,250 NBA Playoffs bet for Sunday

As Massachusetts bettors prepare for a massive day for the Celtics, our Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNYFULL unlocks a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for Game 4 of Celtics-Hawks, the NBA Playoffs, and much more.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,250. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL

$1,250 FIRST BET ON CAESARS

CLAIM NOW

Eligible customers in the Bay State who register with our Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNYFULL will earn a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for any NBA playoff game, including Celtics-Hawks. If your first bet settles as a loss, Caesars will cover the damage with a fully-refunded bonus bet worth up to $1,250.

Sunday’s NBA schedule is jam-packed with must-see action. Early games include Cavaliers-Knicks and Kings-Warriors, with New York and Sacramento up 2-1 in their respective series. Later on, the Celtics look to take a 3-1 lead with a win over the Hawks. Finally, the Nuggets can become the first team to advance to the second round with a road victory against the Timberwolves. Caesars gives Bay State bettors a $1,250 first bet on the house for any game, along with a guaranteed 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

Get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for the NBA Playoffs when you activate our exclusive Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNYFULL here.

Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code: Place $1,250 First Bet on Caesars for Celtics, NBA Playoffs

A few online sportsbooks cover opening wagers for new customers, just like Caesars. But none cover as much as $1,250, meaning substantial bets worth over a grand are now on the house. If that wasn’t enough, the code AMNYFULL guarantees player credits as part of the “Full Caesar” welcome offer, regardless of how the first bet settles.

Use our code to create an account, then place a cash wager on any eligible betting market. Bet up to $1,250 on any NBA playoffs market, like the Celtics to cover the spread or the Warriors to win. Caesars will replenish your bankroll with a fully-refunded bonus bet after a loss, while a win returns every dollar of expected cash profit.

As mentioned earlier, the “Full Caesar” also includes 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Earn more credits as you place bets on Caesars to unlock hotel discounts, dining and entertainment packages, bonus bets, and more exclusive prizes.

Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code Details

Registration is as simple as it gets for eligible users in Massachusetts. Follow the step-by-step guide below to go “Full Caesar” on Sunday with a $1,250 first bet and more:

Click here to trigger our Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNYFULL.

Enter your name, email address, and other important account information.

Deposit cash using a Caesars-approved banking method.

Place up to $1,250 on any NBA playoff game like Celtics-Hawks.

Receive a bonus bet worth your initial stake (max. $1,250) after a loss. Wins return a standard cash payout.

Get 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, win or lose.

Score 50% Parlay Boosts

All Caesars customers in the Bay State are eligible for an incredible parlay boost promotion. Opt into the “Profit Boost Pack” on Caesars to score two 50% profit boost tokens. Caesars lets users apply the boosts on two qualifying parlays for any event, including the NBA.

If you’re primarily interested in Same Game Parlays, Caesars also has an SGP-specific offer. Massachusetts customers can lock in a 33% boost for any qualifying SGP on the NBA, MLB, or NHL.

Click here to lock in our Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNYFULL and get a $1,250 bet on the NBA Playoffs this Sunday.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,250. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL

$1,250 FIRST BET ON CAESARS

CLAIM NOW

MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support.