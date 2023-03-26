Caesars Massachusetts promo code: $1,500 first bet bonus for Elite 8 Sunday

First-time bettors throughout the Bay State can still score a $1,500 bet on Caesars for the Elite Eight and more after activating our Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET

UP TO $1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CLAIM NOW

Eligible Massachusetts players who lock in our Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET will receive a $1,500 bet on Caesars. Thanks to this welcome offer, bettors who place up to $1,500 on the Elite Eight or another sport this weekend will secure a fully-refunded bonus bet after a loss.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is nearing its final days. Sunday’s Elite Eight doubleheader pits Creighton against San Diego State in Louisville and Miami against Texas in Kansas City. The winners will join Florida Atlantic and UConn in the Final Four, which tips off next Saturday in Houston. In the meantime, Caesars lets prospective Massachusetts customers enjoy the action with a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,500. A loss will return a fully-refunded bonus bet and a second chance at cold, hard cash.

Activate our Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET here and score a $1,500 bet on Caesars for the Elite Eight today.

Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code Unlocks $1.5K Elite Eight Bet on Caesars

Many Bay Staters took advantage of Caesars’ new-user offer when the site launched on March 10. Over two weeks later, eligible users can still secure a massive $1,500 first bet on Caesars for the Elite Eight or any other must-see game on the sports calendar.

Use the links and banners within this post to trigger the promo code AMNY1BET. Following a brief registration, place up to $1,500 cash on Creighton-SDSU, Miami-Texas, or any other available betting market. Rather than leaving empty-handed, a loss will return a fully-refunded bonus bet worth your original stake. No other online sportsbook in Massachusetts covers first bets as large as $1,500, while new Caesars bettors in other states are limited to $1,250.

Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code Instructions

Eligible Massachusetts customers can access Caesars Sportsbook and tackle the Elite Eight with up to $1,500 on the house. Here’s how players would receive a bonus bet refund after losing their initial cash stake this weekend:

Click here to trigger our Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET.

Enter all necessary registration information and create your account.

Verify your Massachusetts-based playing area through a brief geolocation check.

Make a qualifying cash deposit using one of the approved banking methods.

Place up to $1,500 on the Elite Eight or another suitable betting market.

Receive a fully-refunded bonus bet worth your original stake (max. $1,500) after a loss. Any winning tickets will nullify the welcome offer and return every dollar of expected cash winnings.

Score Massive 88% Boost for Elite Eight

Among all the pre-selected odds boosts on Caesars, the site lets Massachusetts customers increase any Elite Eight odds of choice with a substantial 88% profit boost. Head to the “Promotions” section within the app and opt-in to claim your profit boost token. Bettors in the Bay State can place up to $88 on a college basketball prop with minimum -200 odds. All spreads and points totals are eligible, as our today’s moneylines, to nearly double in potential cash profit.

Click here to score a $1,500 bet on Caesars for the Elite Eight through our exclusive Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET

UP TO $1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CLAIM NOW

MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support.