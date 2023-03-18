Caesars Massachusetts promo code: $1,500 March Madness first bet for second round

Today is one of the best Saturdays of the year for sports betting with March Madness on the agenda, and you can meet the moment appropriately with the Caesars Massachusetts promo code offer.

When you snag this Caesars Massachusetts promo code offer, your first bet will be on Caesars. This means you can wager up to $1,500, and you will get a bonus bet refund if you lose.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET

UP TO $1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CLAIM NOW

Among the high-profile matchups on tap Saturday, Duke and Tennessee will go at it, while Princeton looks to continue its early tournament magic against Missouri. Penn State-Texas and Maryland Alabama are among the Saturday night highlights. You can bet one of these games or any other game on the slate today, and you will get another chance if you lose.

Click here and apply Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET to receive your $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Caesars Massachusetts promo code for March Madness

These are the important takeaways. First, this is the most generous offer of its kind in the industry. It is being offered in Massachusetts in conjunction with the recent online sports betting launch. Players do not get many chances to make a bet of this magnitude that comes with a second chance if it is needed. However, any bet will be on Caesars up to the $1,500 maximum threshold.

You have flexibility on that level, and you can place the wager in any pre-game market under the terms. If you win the bet, you are paid in withdrawable cash, and the promotion is in the rearview mirror. It is no longer relevant, because you don’t need another shot. In the event of a loss, you get a bonus bet that is equal to the amount of the original wager.

Activate the Caesars Massachusetts promo code

Before you do anything else, click this link to reach the appropriate registration page.

Then, follow the instructions to set up your account. This is a simple matter of filling in some fields with identifying information. At the end, your location will be verified to confirm that you are in Massachusetts.

Thirdly, if you don’t have it, get the app. Mobile betting is a big part of the experience, and there is another benefit. Certain promotions may only be available through the app, so you will never be left in the dark.

After that, decide how much you are going to bet and make the necessary deposit. This is easily accomplished, because all the standard methods are accepted.

Finally, bet as much as $1,500 in any pre-game market. A win will generate a cash payout, and you will get a bonus bet refund if you lose.

March Madness longshot parlay offer.

There is a college basketball longshot parlay offer on the table today. You will be eligible for this special and other promotions for standard players after you make a cash bet.

Here’s how this parlay promo works. After you opt in, you wager at least $25 on a parlay with odds of +1000 or greater. Win or lose, you get a $15 bonus bet for your troubles.

Click here and utilize Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET to secure your $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET

UP TO $1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CLAIM NOW

MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support.