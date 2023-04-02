Caesars Massachusetts promo code: Unlock $1,500 MLB bet

The latest Caesars Massachusetts promo code offer is raising the stakes on today’s MLB action. There are tons of games to choose from, including Phillies-Rangers on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET

Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET is the key to unlocking a $1,500 first bet today. New users who lose on their first real money wager will receive a full refund in bonus bets for up to $1,500.

Massachusetts sports betting went live in early March, which means that it arrived in time for MLB Opening Day. It’s the first weekend of the season and there are plenty of opportunities for baseball fans to wager on the games. This Caesars Sportsbook promo is one of the best ways for baseball fans to get in on the action. This offer provides Massachusetts bettors with a ton of flexibility as the weekend finishes up. For a full breakdown of the registration process, refer to the details below.

Click here and use Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET to grab a $1,500 first bet for MLB games on Sunday.

Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code Triggers $1,500 MLB Bet

This $1,500 first bet qualifies as the largest offer on the Massachusetts market. New users can go all in on any MLB game today with this Caesars Sportsbook promo.

Simply sign up and make a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods. From there, place a bet of up to $1,500 on any game. If that wager loses, players will receive an instant refund in bonus bets.

Of course, anyone who places a winning bet to start will take home straight cash. That’s the beauty in this Caesars Massachusetts promo. Bettors can win big, but if they don’t, they will have another chance.

How to Claim This Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code

Signing up and claiming this Caesars Massachusetts promo is a stress-free process. New players can download the app to any compatible iOS or Android device for on-the-go convenience. Follow the simple step-by-step guide below to get started:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to begin the registration process. That will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

or on any of the links on this page to begin the registration process. That will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Apply promo code AMNY1BET and create an account by filling out the prompts with the necessary information.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Place a $1,500 first bet on any MLB game today. Any loss will trigger an instant refund in bonus bets.

Other MLB Sunday Boosts and Bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook is home to some of the best MLB odds boosts this Sunday. New and existing players can check out some of the options available in the app. Head to the odds boost page for the latest offers. Here are a few of the options:

Kyle Schwarber & Corey Seager Each Hit HR: +1800

Jose Ramirez & Julio Rodriguez Each Hit HR: +2300

Kris Bryant & C.J. Cron Each Each Over 1.5 Total Bases: +450

Trayce Thompson & Freddie Freeman Each 1.5 Total Bases: +425

Hunter Renfroe & Shohei Ohtani Each Hit HR: +2100

