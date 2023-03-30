Caesars Massachusetts promo code: Unlock $1,500 NBA, MLB bet

Gear up for the massive sports weekend ahead by locking in the latest Caesars Massachusetts promo code offer. New bettors who take advantage of this new offer will have the chance to win big on any game.

Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET will automatically activate this offer. From there, bettors will have a $1,500 first bet to use on a wide range of events, including the NBA, MLB, Final Four, and more.

With Massachusetts sports betting launching earlier this month, this will be the first time bettors in the state can place legal wagers on the Red Sox. Not to mention, the Final Four is here on Saturday. Caesars Sportsbook is already one of the top options for bettors in Massachusetts. From its competitive odds to its easy-to-use app, there are tons of reasons to sign up and start playing. Let’s take a deep dive into the mechanics behind this exclusive promotion.

Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code: Claim $1,500 First Bet

Caesars Massachusetts is offering bettors a chance at a straightforward promo. Sign up and place a real money wager on any game this week. This promo will back up that first bet for up to $1,500. In other words, someone who loses on a $1,000 wager will receive $1,000 back in bonus bets. This essentially breaks down into a second chance for bettors on Caesars Massachusetts.

This offer is applicable to a wide range of markets. The NBA is in full swing as teams jockey for playoff positioning. MLB Opening Day is on Thursday with tons of options. And of course, the Final Four starts up this weekend as March Madness winds down.

How to Redeem This Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code

Signing up and redeeming this Caesars Massachusetts promo won’t take long. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Click here and make sure to apply promo code AMNY1BET to qualify for this offer.

and make sure to apply promo code AMNY1BET to qualify for this offer. After being redirected to a registration landing page, input basic identifying information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit through any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,500 first bet on any game this week.

MLB Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is gearing up for MLB Opening Day with a number of odds boosts. New players can boost the odds on a handful of parlays for the first day of the season. Make sure to download the app and check in on these boosts before the games start on Thursday:

Braves, Giants, Brewers & Rays All Win: +800

No Run in 1st Inning of Giants @ Yankees, Braves @ Nationals & Orioles @ Red Sox: +500

Rangers, Padres, Twins & Marlins All Win: +800

No Run in 1st Inning of Angels @ Athletics, Diamondbacks @ Dodgers & Guardians @ Mariners: +400

Click here and input Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET to score a $1,500 first bet for the NBA, MLB, or any other market this week.

MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support.