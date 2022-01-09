Caesars New York promo has $3,300 in bonuses, jersey for NFL Sunday

Caesars New York is set for the first NFL Sunday of legal sports betting action with a number of strong promos and bonuses for new players. Whether betting in-state teams like the Giants, Bills, and Jets, or jumping in and wagering on any of Sunday’s games featuring significant postseason implications, bettors will be able to do so with a variety of huge incentives.

The Caesars New York promo for NFL Week 18 action delivers a $300 registration bonus plus a $3,000 first deposit match. These offers combine with stellar in-app specials like a 33% profit boost and dozens of odds boosts across the Sunday slate.

The final day of the NFL regular season presents a number of unique opportunities at Caesars NY for first-time New York bettors. With 14 total games on the schedule, there’s no shortage of ways to wager on point spreads, game totals, and player props. Given the competitive nature of the New York market, Caesars is looking to make a big splash with new players, so the app is all-in for this first Sunday of the state’s legal sports betting roll out.

Click here and use Caesars New York promo code AMNYNEW to grab $3,300 in free bets along with other odds boosts and specials for NFL Week 18.

Caesars New York Promo for NFL Week 18

In terms of the offer mechanics, bettors will get a $300 free bet at sign up. When making their first deposit, Caesars NY will match it 100%, up to $3,000. That doesn’t mean a player must make a big financial commitment with a large deposit. One of as little as $10 will activate the match and allow players to bet on any, some, or all of Sunday’s 14 total games with big bonus money.

Without many marquee games during the early slate, New York bettors figure to lock in on the Giants-Washington season finale before turning their attention to Bills-Jets and a key matchup between the 49ers and Rams. Throughout the day, Caesars New York will supply users with a number of other in-app specials. More on this below.

Caesars NY Promos Bring Odds, Boosts, Other Bonuses

Beyond the new player welcome bonuses, bettors can take advantage of other Caesars New York promos such as a 33% parlay boost on any combination of Week 18 games. Bettors can jump in for a chance at a $10 million prize, free bets on college basketball and Monday’s national title game, and a chance to grab an additional $500 bonus with the “Bet the Board” special.

Meanwhile, Caesars New York opens with a free NBA jersey offer to those who opt-in and place at least $100+ on NBA games between now and Jan. 19. Once doing so, Caesars NY will send a $150 gift card to use at the NBA Store.

The Best Bonus Code

To get the above offers and jump in for New York’s first NFL Sunday of legal betting, use Caesars NY promo code AMNYNEW. Click here to begin.

Doing so will automatically prompt the code. Then, complete the quick registration process and make a first deposit of at least $10 to activate the registration bonus and deposit match before playing.