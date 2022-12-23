Caesars NY promo code: $1,250 bonus for holiday weekend action

The best Caesars NY promo code offer for Christmas weekend is here to deliver a triple threat of bonuses. Instead of just giving away a sportsbook bonus, this specific offer includes long-term membership benefits as well.

Caesars NY promo code AMNYFULL is the easiest way to lock in the “Full Caesar” promo for Christmas weekend. New users who take advantage of this offer will get a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 in Tier Credits, and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Aside from the holidays, this is going to be a busy weekend for sports fans. The NFL Week 16 slate is spread out across Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the NBA is keeping up with tradition with a full day of action.

Roll into the weekend with one of the most unique offers out there. New Yorkers can take advantage of this Caesars promo and unwrap a trio of bonuses.

New players can click this link and use Caesars NY promo code AMNYFULL to activate a $1,250 bonus for this weekend.

Caesars NY Promo Code AMNYFULL Delivers $1,250 Bonus

Let’s take a closer look at each component of the “Full Caesar” offer. First off, every player will have up to $1,250 in bet insurance. Place a wager on any game this weekend and if it loses, this Caesars promo will trigger an automatic refund in site credit.

For example, someone who loses on a $1,000 wager will receive $1,000 back in site credit. On the other hand, anyone who places a first bet that wins will take home cold, hard cash. Simple enough, right?

As for Tier Credits and Reward Credits, these are how players can start unlocking long-term membership benefits. By stacking up Tier Credits and Reward Credits, players will have access to hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique offers at physical Caesars locations.

Unlocking This Caesars NY Promo code Offer

While this promo is available for New Yorkers, it is available in a handful of other states as well. For a full breakdown of the registration process at Caesars Sportsbook, check out the detailed outline below:

Click here and input promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” offer.

Fill out the required prompts with basic information and make a cash deposit through any of the preferred banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game during Christmas weekend.

Players will also earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits for long-term perks and bonuses.

Other Boosts and Bonuses for Christmas Weekend

First off, we recommend taking advantage of this Caesars promo first and foremost. However, after placing your first bet with up to $1,250 in bet insurance, there are other ways to win. New and existing users can check out the daily odds boost page all weekend long. There are dozens of options to choose from on the NFL, NBA, college basketball, and more. Hit the ground running with all the perks of a new account.

New players can click this link and use Caesars NY promo code AMNYFULL to activate a $1,250 bonus for this weekend.