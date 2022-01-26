Caesars NY promo code closes January with 100% bonus match and more

The Caesars NY promo code continues to unlock bonuses that stand up as some of the best New York sportsbook offers available right now. As Caesars Sportsbook looks to close the month strong after a fantastic start, bettors can lock in a full deposit match, a free NBA jersey offer, and huge boosts across multiple sports for the remainder of January.

Caesars NY promo code AMNYCZR unlocks direct access to the best current sportsbook bonuses during the final days of January. New York players will receive a full deposit match, good up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

DEPOSIT MATCH! BET NOW

During the first weeks of the New York sports betting launch, Caesars Sportsbook NY has gotten out to a fast start. Late last week, it was reported by multiple outlets that the app took in the most total dollars wagered during the first days of the state’s betting rollout. It’s not hard to see why, as the current Caesars NY promo code unlocks access to ultra-aggressive offers that are designed to bring in — and keep — customers.

Click here and use Caesars New York promo code AMNYCZR to get a 100% first deposit match of up to $1,500 and a slew of outstanding in-app bonuses.

Caesars NY Promo Code Delivers Full Deposit Match

Some competing NY apps will offer deposit matches but only meet the number at a fractional rate. The Caesars NY promo code AMNYCZR, however, unlocks a full 100% deposit match, starting at $50 and ranging all the way up to $1,500. Bettors are free to make a small first deposit, although $50 is the threshold to activate the match. Essentially, that means a new New York sportsbook player will get back what they put in.

This is a fantastic way to maximize bonus value and potentially score significant winnings in the early going while eliminating risk. And with the two NFL Conference Championship Games coming up, along with full stretches of NBA, NHL, and college basketball games, Caesars Sportsbook NY players will have several options from which to choose when it comes to deploying this offer.

Other Caesars NY Promo Code Bonuses

Beyond the first deposit match, there are some other notable in-app specials available between now and the end of January. Bettors can take advantage of a special $150 NBA Store credit to use for the purchase of an authentic jersey. Opt-in via the promos tab, find the NBA jersey offer, and make at least $100 of basketball bets. Make either a single $100 wager or hit the total through a series of smaller bets. One the total hits, Caesars Sportsbook NY will send a $150 email bonus code, good for the use of league apparel.

Meanwhile, bettors who use Caesars NY promo code AMNYCZR can check back throughout the week for free bets, same-game parlay specials, and scoring bonuses on NBA, NHL, and this weekend, NFL postseason games.

Lock It In Now

No Caesars NY promo code will need to be manually entered once any of the links on this page are utilized. The code will be automatically applied, thus activating the full range of bonuses.

Sign up, make a first deposit of at least $10 to wager. Remember, players who wish to get the 100% deposit match should make a first deposit of at least $50.

Begin making real money wagers, using the site bonuses, and take advantage of all the betting markets offered by the Caesars Sportsbook New York app.